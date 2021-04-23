Norwin area charges filed, April 21, 2021

Apr. 22—Charges filed with North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware. All individuals have the right to a preliminary hearing and are innocent until proven guilty before a judge in Westmoreland County Court .

—Cody J. Monro, 19, of Trafford, by North Huntingdon police with possession of marijuana.

—Kayley R. Monro, 19, of Wilmerding, by North Huntingdon police with possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Frederick D. Baker, 45, of Jeannette, by North Huntingdon police with two counts each of retail theft and receiving stolen property.

—Anthony M. Jamison, 32, of Clairton, by North Huntingdon police with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver, tampering with evidence and escape.

—Kyle M. Skaggs, 24, of West Newton, by North Huntingdon police with retail theft and receiving stolen property.

—Sara R. Monack, 27, of West Newton, by North Huntingdon police with retail theft and receiving stolen property.

—Anthony L. Caputo, 41, of North Versailles, by North Huntingdon police with retail theft, harassment and criminal trespass.

—Kaitlyn M. Ostrawski, 31, of New Derry, by Irwin police with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

—Brandon S. Smith, 29, of Greensburg, by North Huntingdon police with possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Michael D. Diana, 59, of North Huntingdon by township police with theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

