Norwin-area charges filed as of April 1, 2021

Joe Napsha, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
Apr. 1—Charges filed with North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware. All individuals have the right to a preliminary hearing and are innocent until proven guilty before a judge in the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.

—Jamie M. Cooley, 38, of Jeannette, by North Huntingdon police with conspiracy to commit theft and receiving stolen property.

—Jessica L. Cochran, 45, of Jeannette, by North Huntingdon police with theft, conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

—Brian C. Wilkinson, 57, of McKees Rocks, by North Huntingdon police with theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and terroristic threats.

—Samuel A. Rich Jr., 35, of Jeannette, by Irwin police with simple assault and harassment.

—Brandon H. Beck, 26, of McKeesport, by North Huntingdon police with corruption of minors, indecent exposure, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and harassment.

—Storee M. Robinson, 34, of North Huntingdon, by township police with possession of a controlled substance.

—Cheryl Schultz, 62, of Manor, by North Huntingdon police with retail theft.

—Shalyn L. Berggren, 30, of Belle Vernon, by Irwin police with simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.

