Norwin area charges filed as of April 29, 2021
Apr. 29—Charges filed with North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware. All individuals have the right to a preliminary hearing and are innocent until proven guilty before a judge in Westmoreland County Court.
—Donna L. Rich, 55, of Irwin, by borough police with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
—Aaron J. Kurtz, 30, of Irwin, by borough police with possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief.
—Marie S. Moore, 50, of McKeesport, by North Huntingdon police with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
—Sara R. Monack, 27, of West Newton, by North Huntingdon police with retail theft and receiving stolen property.
—Anthony L. Caputo, 41, of North Versailles, by North Huntingdon police with retail theft and receiving stolen property.
—Timothy J. Driscoll, 22, of White Oak, by state police with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
—Michael J. Koche, 45, of North Huntingdon, by township police with presenting false identification to law enforcement.
Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .