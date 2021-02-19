Norwin area charges filed, Feb. 18, 2021

Feb. 18—Charges recently filed with North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware. All individuals have the right to a preliminary hearing and are innocent until proven guilty or pleading guilty before a judge in the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.

—Isaiah Mohammed, 19, of Irwin, by borough police with possession of marijuana.

—Matthew Jacobs, 44, of North Huntingdon by township police with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

—Timothy A. Seman, 42, of Jeannette, by North Huntingdon police with disorderly conduct — fighting.

—Kyle M. Skaggs, 24, of West Newton, by North Huntingdon police with retail theft.

—Jessica L. Bodura, 45, of North Huntingdon, with two counts each of simple assault and harassment.

—Pamela Lehman, 55, of Penn, by North Huntingdon police with retail theft, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

—Steven Stutt, 48, of North Huntingdon, by township police with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Martin R. Shields, 72, of Irwin, by North Huntingdon police with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Brittany R. Brutz, 43, of Pittsburgh, by North Huntingdon police with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jason S. Mallery, 41, of Pittsburgh, by North Huntingdon police with providing false identification to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Matthew J. Hanley, 34, of Pittsburgh, by North Huntingdon police with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .