Norwin-area charges filed as of March 25, 2021

Mar. 25—Charges filed with North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware. All individuals have the right to a preliminary hearing and are innocent until proven guilty before a judge in the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.

—Matthew Gardone, 39, of Delmont, by North Huntingdon police with possession of a controlled substance.

—Maxwell S. Latherow, 52, of Export, by North Huntingdon police with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

—Katie M. Chop, 39, of West Mifflin, by North Huntingdon police with possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Raymond Weishorn, 44, of Monroeville, by North Huntingdon police with possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substance.

—Danny J. Lambert, 56, of Greensburg, by North Huntingdon police with possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Tyler D. McClure, 29, of North Versailles, by North Huntingdon police with two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

—Shawn Bellantyne, 41, of Irwin, by North Huntingdon police with retail theft and possession of a controlled substance.

—Steven P. Rabo, 52, of Pittsburgh, by North Huntingdon police with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

—Aryss L. Craven, 20, of McKeesport, by North Huntingdon police with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

—Radiah Sakina Aiyon Harris, 26, of Oakmont, by North Huntingdon police with stalking, terroristic threats and harassment by communication.

—Raquyah Naima Harris, 28, of Pittsburgh, by North Huntingdon police with stalking, terroristic threats and harassment by communication.

—Zachary E. Trout, 26, of Linesville, by North Huntingdon police with possession of a controlled substance.

—Angelo G. Lombardi, 51, of Verona, by North Huntingdon police with retail theft and theft by deception.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .