Norwin-area charges filed, March 11, 2021

Mar. 11—Charges filed with North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware. All individuals have the right to a preliminary hearing and are innocent until proven guilty before a judge in the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.

—Devon W. Anderson, 30, of Jeannette, by North Huntingdon police with receiving advancement payment for services not performed and theft by unlawful taking.

—Jason W. Greely, 35, of Irwin, by borough police with simple assault and harassment.

—Judith Cremone, 54, of Turtle Creek, by North Huntingdon police with retail theft.

—Cheynne L. Lebe, 38, of Jeannette, by North Huntingdon police with retail theft.

—Daniel Vranich, 55, of North Versailles, by North Huntingdon police with possession of a controlled substance.

—Ronald J. Krautz, 36, of North Huntingdon, by state police at Greensburg with two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

—Joseph Dudek, 36, of Greensburg, by North Huntingdon police with possession of marijuana.

