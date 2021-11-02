Norwin employee arrested, details scant from school district, police

Nov. 1—A Norwin Middle School employee was arrested outside the building Friday, according to North Huntingdon police and the school district.

Superintendent Jeff Taylor did not identify the employee or their position at the school located at 10870 Mockingbird Drive in the township. In a statement issued Monday, Taylor the district is cooperating with police.

The staff member has been placed on administrative leave and will not be allowed access to district property or accounts during the probe, Taylor said. He did not release any other information.

"We cannot share further details or respond to further inquiries at this time," Taylor said.

Chief Robert Rizzo said police intend to file charges against the employee at the office of North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .