Norwin guidance counselor accused of having drugs on school grounds

Nov. 2—A Norwin Middle School guidance counselor told police the suspected crystal meth and a glass pipe authorities found in his car wasn't his and he "didn't even know what it was," according to North Huntingdon police.

Richard Wesley Kean, 54, of Verona is accused of having a plastic bag with drugs, a clean glass pipe and another with burnt residue inside a case tucked into his pants waistband as he sat in his car in the school parking lot about 12:30 p.m. Friday, police wrote in a criminal complaint.

Police charged Kean on Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

Kean could not be reached for comment.

Superintendent Jeff Taylor released a statement Monday acknowledging that police had detained a middle school staff member, who subsequently was placed on administrative leave and not permitted on school property or to have access to district accounts. Taylor declined further comment.

Kean initially refused requests by school officials and police to search his vehicle, police said, but then gave consent after police dog Rocco provided a "clear and definitive alert" that drugs were present on the driver's side of the vehicle.

A butane lighter was found under a car seat, and police said they noticed Kean was pressing his arm against the waistband of his pants. A search found an eyeglass case that contained drugs, police said. Kean told officers he was "picking it up for somebody," according to the complaint.

Norwin staff also allegedly found a glass pipe with burnt residue and a butane lighter in Kean's office desk, and they suspected Kean might have been using drugs in his car that afternoon, police reported.

Kean refused to leave the car when administrators asked him to come into the school to talk about his behavior. He later refused to be evaluated by a North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue crew, who police called after school staff said Kean did not appear well.

