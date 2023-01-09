Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.29

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of February to $0.29. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Norwood Financial's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important.

Norwood Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Norwood Financial's payout ratio of 32% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 16.2% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Norwood Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.727 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.8% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Norwood Financial has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. Norwood Financial definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Norwood Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in Norwood Financial stock. Is Norwood Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

