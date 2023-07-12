Norwood man indicted for manslaughter in the death of his 5-month-old daughter

A Grand Jury on Wednesday indicated a Norwood man for manslaughter in the death of his infant daughter back in September 2021, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

36-year-old Anthony Decosta is set to be arraigned at 2 p.m. on Thursday in the Norfolk Superior Court for manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child, and witness intimidation in the death of his daughter Francesca, who was 5 months old at the time, District Attorney Morrissey said.

Decosta was arrested on the indictment warrant by Norwood Police on Tuesday evening and is being held without bail until his arraignment, Morrissey said.

According to Morrissey, additional details of the events of September 5, 2021, that prompted the investigation and led grand jurors to indict Decosta are likely to become public during his arraignment.

“Because this was a direct indictment, with the Norwood and State Police investigators proceeding through the grand jury, there is little detail eligible for disclosure at this time,” said Morrissey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW