Norwood police investigating after officer discharges firearm at shooting suspect

Norwood Police are investigating after an officer discharged their firearm at a shooting suspect.

According to police, officers received a call from a resident for an apparent domestic.

Upon arrival to Folan Avenue, police heard a series of gunshots, a car was also raving towards officers from the residents address.

One officer discharged their service firearm at the vehicle to attempt to stop it, but the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed and fled the area, police say.

According to police, no one was struck by any of the gunfire.

Norwood Police officers are being assisted by State Police Ballistics and the Crime Scene Services Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

