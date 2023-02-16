Norwood police seek help locating suspect wanted in elderly scam

Norwood Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect wanted in an elderly scam.

On Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m. police responded to Rockland Trust Bank for an attempted scam called in by an alert bank employee after an elderly party came in attempting to withdraw over $9,000.

After initial investigation police can determine that the elderly person had received a call stating that a family member was in a car accident and needed money. After receiving another call, the victim was picked up from their house and driven to the bank in what was described as a large white vehicle driven by a white male balding with gray hair.

Norwood police confirmed that the family member had not been in an accident or requested any money.

Upon arrival at the bank, the victim was asked to withdraw over $9,000.

Police believe that a white 2014-2016 Dodge Grand Caravan base SXT model may have been involved in the attempted larceny.

The vehicle was seen in the area of Prospect Street, Washington Street, and Lenox Street between 2:20 p.m. and 2:28 p.m on Valentine’s Day.

Police are warning people to be aware of “Grandparent Scams,” which involve a victim receiving a call from someone posing as a family member, usually a grandchild. The caller will state they are in an emergency situation and need money to be sent to resolve it.

“To prevent these scams, always call and check with family members on a known number. Don’t send cash, wire money, or provide numbers from gift or cash-reload cards to a person claiming to be a grandchild. Scammers prefer those payment methods because they’re difficult to trace,” police say.

Anyone with information about this incident or surveillance of this vehicle is asked to contact Officer Jennings at the Norwood Police non-emergency line at 781-440-5100

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

