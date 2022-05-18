Norwood Police seeking owner of found saxophone

Did you or someone you know recently misplace a saxophone? If so, Norwood Police might have it.

A saxophone along with a case, stand and stool, were located earlier this week. The items were found near Route 1 North and Access Road, according to police.

If these are your items, or you know who they may belong to, Norwood Police say to give them a call or head on down to the station.

The above saxophone was found along Route 1, earlier this week.









Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW