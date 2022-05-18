Norwood Police seeking owner of found saxophone

Boston 25 News Staff
·1 min read

Did you or someone you know recently misplace a saxophone? If so, Norwood Police might have it.

A saxophone along with a case, stand and stool, were located earlier this week. The items were found near Route 1 North and Access Road, according to police.

If these are your items, or you know who they may belong to, Norwood Police say to give them a call or head on down to the station.

The above saxophone was found along Route 1, earlier this week.
