Norwood Police seeking owner of found saxophone
Did you or someone you know recently misplace a saxophone? If so, Norwood Police might have it.
A saxophone along with a case, stand and stool, were located earlier this week. The items were found near Route 1 North and Access Road, according to police.
If these are your items, or you know who they may belong to, Norwood Police say to give them a call or head on down to the station.
