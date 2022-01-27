How Nose Swabs Detect New Covid-19 Strains
Scientists from around the world are using nose swabs to track the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants. Here's how it works.
'Star Wars' fan and Russian YouTuber Alex Burkan was recognized by Guinness World Records for creating the world's first retractable lightsaber.
NASA’s Curiosity Rover continues to send back new information about the Red Planet on a frequent basis. The latest discovery brings news of an interesting carbon signature that we didn’t expect to see on Mars. Following analyzations of rock samples returned by the rover, NASA announced that several of the samples are rich in a … The post NASA may have discovered evidence of ancient life on Mars appeared first on BGR.
Octopuses are from space. I know, that sounds like the opening line of a cheesy science fiction movie from the black and white days of Hollywood. But it’s actually the main part of the argument behind a research paper published in an actual peer-reviewed journal. The paper was published in the journal Progress in Biophysics … The post New scientific paper claims octopuses are actually aliens from outer space appeared first on BGR.
It'll be a few more months before it starts peering into the early days of the universe
A new radio image of our Milky Way captures it like never before. This space image is both beautiful and contains important scientific insights. The post Magnificent Image of Milky Way’s Core Reveals New Space Insights appeared first on Nerdist.
The debut of United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan rocket will blast off carrying remains of Star Trek’s creator, Gene Roddenberry, and one of the original TV show’s iconic stars on a memorial deep-space flight later this year. The Centennial-based company will deliver some remains of Roddenberry with his wife, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, actor James Doohan, who played Star Trek’s "Scotty," and as many as 147 other people into a permanent solar orbit after first dropping off an Astrobotic lander at the moon for NASA. Houston-based space memorial company, Celestis Inc., arranged the flight, which will be the first commercial launch of remains outside of earth’s orbit.
Not all masks offer the same level of protection for you and those around you. Martin Barth/EyeEm via Getty ImagesThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its guidelines about masks and respirators a number of times over the past two years and gave its most recent update on Jan. 14, 2022. The update states that cloth face coverings offer the least protection from the coronavirus compared with surgical masks or N95-style masks. Christian L'Orange is a mechanical engineer who has
Residents and visitors to the Zigana Pass in Turkey’s Pontic Mountains were treated to quite a treat earlier this month. According to a video shared on YouTube, a bright beam of light shone down on the pass. The beam looks almost like that of a UFO shining down on an unsuspecting victim, like what you’d … The post Insane video shows a real-life beam of light from the sky that looks like a sci-fi movie appeared first on BGR.
Astronomers tracking space junk predict it will crash into the moon in March, making it potentially the first bit of space junk to ever land there.
Security experts say a quantum computing leap could crack open all our secrets - so should we worry?
Space Force calculations show a downgraded forecast for SpaceX's Thursday launch, a mission that will include sonic booms as the booster lands.
Humankind is one step closer to making nuclear fusion – the very process that powers stars – a viable energy source.ZYLSTRA: "I think this is a very exciting time. You know, people have been working on fusion for many decades, and this is literally decades in the making.”U.S. government scientists have announced hitting a huge milestone called “a burning plasma,” which marks a step toward self-sustaining nuclear fusion energy.Alex Zylstra is an experimental physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory."We are publishing findings that for the first time we've been able to create what we call a burning plasma in the laboratory. And burning plasma is one that's related to fusion energy research. And it's a system in which the fuel is mostly heating itself. In the past, we've always had to provide external heating to the fuel to get it hot. But now the fusion is actually doing most of the work for us."Using the world’s largest laser, the researchers coaxed fusion fuel for the first time to heat itself beyond the heat they zapped into it.The energy they produced was modest – about the equivalent of nine nine-volt batteries – but the experiments represent a big step in the decades-long quest.The scientists cautioned that years of more work are needed.“From there, the next step is actually we want to try to get to the point where the fuel is heating itself so fast that it can overcome mechanisms that reduce the temperature of the fuel. That would be what we would call ignition. Beyond there, we still need to show that we can produce more energy from fusion than we take to actually start the experiment.”Unlike burning fossil fuels or the fission process of existing nuclear power plants, fusion offers the prospect of abundant energy without pollution.Zylstra is encouraged by the progress.“You know, there's many milestones that are being reported in the last few years. It's quite an exciting time for, for fusion. And I think it's also important to note that this particular milestone that we're reporting now is, is exciting because it's the first time that we're able to study how the fusion fuel behaves under these sorts of conditions, and that's key for building our understanding to guide the path forward."
Plan C has everything from food halls to research centers
With rapid COVID-19 tests from the government starting to arrive in the mail, it's crucial to know how to take care of those tests properly.
Astronomers observed a mysterious object in the Milky Way that periodically releases a giant burst of energy. The object could be a magnetar, a type of neutron star.
Archaeologists have resumed excavating a historic property in York Village ahead of the developer’s original schedule.
Scientists at Medical College of Georgia led a consortium that found for the first time genetic flaws that increase the risk of severe COVID-19.
The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
‘The Enigma’ is a 555.55-carat diamond, heavier than both the Great Star of Africa and the Golden Jubilee
New research from the University of British Columbia (UBC) shows the same molecules that produce the ultraviolet bull’s-eye patterns in sunflowers can help the plants adapt to stresses such as drought or extreme temperatures.