Nostalgic Anderson restaurant, The Lemon Drop, inspires loyalty in workers, patrons

Nov. 25—ANDERSON — On a sunny Tuesday in The Lemon Drop parking lot, among the shiny new Hondas, Buicks and Toyotas, a rusty hot-rod 1957 Chevy Bel Air sat in the corner.

The car, like The Lemon Drop, hearkens to a simpler time.

Inside the restaurant, the car's owner, Frank "Smokey" Barnell, sat and enjoyed his favorite selection — a grilled tenderloin, fries and an iced tea — at the counter of his favorite lunch spot. Barnell, a GM retiree and military veteran, has been a Lemon Drop regular for 20 years.

Being a regular at The Lemon Drop and ordering "the usual" is not so unusual. According to Kaley Woolard, who started working at the establishment at age 16 and is still there 15 years later, on any given day the staff knows about half the patrons by both name and menu preference.

As Barnell sat at the counter finishing his lunch, Lemon Drop worker Sheree Titley mentioned that the iconic restaurant will have been in business for 70 years come January.

The block building that houses The Lemon Drop looks small from the outside, but its bright yellow exterior makes it easily recognizable at the corner of Mounds Road and East 22nd Street.

It is an anachronism. But it's not a place that tries to evoke nostalgia by adopting the style of the past. The Lemon Drop is authentic. Like Barnell's Chevy Bel Air, the place is an American original.

The Lemon Drop is a hamburger joint. It is like what McDonald's was when the McDonald brothers started it in San Bernardino, California, before the chain was bought out and made ubiquitous by Ray Kroc.

The Lemon Drop maintains the ethos of a classic burger joint by serving a simple menu quickly and with a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Regulars are surrounded by a room seemingly full of friends and family while being waited on by people they feel they've known all their lives.

There aren't many locally owned restaurants, or any kind of businesses for that matter, that have been at the same location and basically offering the same product for seven decades. Bill Pitts, the owner for over 50 years, has kept The Lemon Drop authentic, building its legacy as an Anderson landmark and institution.

Pitts bought the restaurant from the original owner, Mike Lemon, and learned how to run a restaurant from Lemon.

"I carried it on, and I taught the girls (employees) everything I know — and that only took five minutes," Pitts says with his trademark humility. "Quality never goes out of style. We buy only the best ingredients."

Until recently, Pitts has regularly manned the grill, as well as running the business. He's surrounded himself with a loyal group of employees who have become devoted to him and The Lemon Drop.

When speaking about their boss, some of "the girls," as they refer to themselves, get teary-eyed. Woolard talks about what she calls "Billisms" — sayings he repeats about making The Lemon Drop run right — and the tidbits of advice and direction he regularly offers his charges.

According to Woolard, everyone who works there starts off serving customers. They all eventually learn how to do everything else to make the restaurant hum. Now that Bill no longer works the grill every day, the employees who have worked for years at his side know how to do it.

The employees all talk of the positive influence Pitts has had on them, and how he leads by example. Over the years, he's shown his appreciation to his employees in many ways. He has given them large bonuses, taken them on trips and cruises, and held holiday parties for the whole crew.

Every year since Woolard started, Pitts has taken his workers on a trip to Kings Island. Last year was the first year that he didn't drive them there, Woolard notes. And Pitts has avoided raising prices on the menu because he doesn't want to cut into the tips his workers earn, she relates.

Pitts is reluctant to take credit for the Lemon Drop's longevity, but he mentions his simple recipe for success: fresh food, cooked on the spot and served up hot. He notes that The Lemon Drop has no microwave. Pitts talks about hiring good people who take pride in their work.

After Pitts mentions that Anderson natives who have moved away often come back to eat at The Lemon Drop, a woman walks through the door and her eyes light up as she sees Pitts. After they embrace, Pitts introduces her as Robin Dyer, one of his former employees.

Dyer worked at the restaurant from 2009 until 2017 when she graduated from Ball State University. She moved to Hawaii after graduation. Pitts, who keeps in touch with many of his former employees, went to visit Dyer while he was on vacation in Hawaii recently.

The Lemon Drop is the first job for many of Pitts' employees. Some work there while going to school. Some Lemon Drop workers are second-generation employees. And some stay for many years.

The Lemon Drop is the only place Rachel Rich has worked, and Sheree Titley started there in high school at age 16. Titley left but came back because, she says she discovered, there is no better place to work.

Many patrons share that same sense of loyalty to The Lemon Drop. Woolard points out that they often receive photos of people wearing a Lemon Drop shirt and posing in some far-off locale. They've received such photos from all over the world, Woolard says.

If you listen to the conversations and banter at The Lemon Drop during a busy lunch shift, you'll hear people expressing interest and care for one another. Woolard notes that often people will pay for someone else's meal. Sometimes, there's a chain reaction of everyone paying for the next person.

The Lemon Drop, to these folks, is more than a nostalgic remnant of a past era. Like Frank "Smoky" Barnell's hot rod, the little yellow restaurant at Mounds and 22nd is still running and still representing a special time, place and spirit.