This is not 1997 – Labour will find it far harder to govern if they win power

This week it is Labour’s turn to set out its stall at what may well be its last conference before the next election.

Although there is more to politics than economics, nevertheless Labour’s economic policy will be absolutely critical to everything else that it may hope to achieve. So all eyes should be on Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, as she delivers her speech on Monday.

But just as important will be how her message goes down with fellow shadow ministers and the party at large. Labour supporters may think that getting back into power is going to be a cakewalk. Even if this is correct, though, being in power would be no picnic.

Labour would face the same two major economic problems that confront the current government: the weak state of the public finances and the low growth rate of the economy, associated with extremely low rates of productivity growth.

And, of course, these two problems are related. Faster growth would produce more tax revenues, thereby offering the scope to choose between more government spending, lower tax rates and a smaller deficit. We should be so lucky!

Meanwhile, if the financial markets see the public finances running out of control, that can spark a financial panic with serious ill-effects on the economy. This is exactly what threatened to happen a year ago with Liz Truss’s mini-Budget.

You can try to conjure up faster growth in the future through all sorts of ruses. For Conservatives, prospects for faster growth usually derive from the supposedly galvanising effects of tax reductions, cutting red tape or, more plausibly, through a “bonfire of regulations”, which has so far been conspicuous by its absence.

For Labour, hopes for faster growth rest with government support for strategic industries, public/private partnerships and perhaps even “the green revolution”.

Yet, just as with Liz Truss’s fiscal plans, such things are unlikely to cut much ice with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which is likely to continue to forecast only modest productivity growth and therefore modest growth of GDP, and hence of tax revenues.

Of course, faster economic growth may occur unbidden by the Government. It has happened before and there are enough imponderables and possibilities connected with artificial intelligence in particular that we may well enjoy a spurt of decent growth. But the OBR is not going to assume such a thing.

Equally, there are factors that may point in the opposite direction, suggesting growth could get worse.

Labour would have to be careful of the effects on business confidence and investment of any attempts to increase the power of trade unions and any new regulations associated with climate change, sustainability, self-sufficiency and the promotion of various social objectives.

Labour might believe that getting closer to the EU would go down well with business but it could easily discover that this backfires. In particular, it should be keen to strike out on a different path from the EU with regard to the regulation of AI.

As chancellor, presumably Ms Reeves would want to pursue a similar path to Jeremy Hunt for bringing down the government deficit and accumulated debt as a share of GDP.

She would be very well advised to, or perhaps even to be a tad tighter. As the Truss episode demonstrated so clearly a year ago, if you lose the confidence of the markets then the consequences can be dire. And they will be watching like hawks for any signs of Brownite creative accounting or overly optimistic forecasting, let alone an explicit lurch towards looser fiscal policy.

In fact, the position has been worsened by what has happened to government bond yields. Since August of last year, the yield on 10-year gilts has risen by almost 3pc. Combined with the effects of higher short-term interest rates and the effects of high inflation on the payouts on index-linked gilts, the result is much higher interest payments on the Government’s debt.

As recently as 2020/21, the Government’s debt interest payments were only about 1.2pc of GDP. In the last financial year, they amounted to 4.4pc of GDP. Labour has to hope and pray that the recent loss of nerve in global bond markets does not continue.

Meanwhile, Labour would surely have the ambition of spending more money on the NHS, as well as on clean energy and perhaps many other programmes as well.

Thankfully, the current party leadership does not believe in the Magic Money Tree. But this leaves us wondering where the money will come from.

The answer is that there has to be a very tight control of government spending. As it is, the current government’s plans envisage public spending growing in real terms by only about 0.5pc per annum over the next five years.

When Labour took over from the Tories in 1997, although the Conservatives had not recovered their earlier reputation for economic competence, lost in the ERM fiasco of 1992, the economy was in fact in rude health. This set up the conditions for successful economic performance under Labour.

To deal with any loss of confidence in financial markets, not only did Labour stick to the previous Conservative government’s fiscal plans, but it took the world by surprise in announcing that the Bank of England would be made independent and that therefore interest rate decisions would be depoliticised. It is not clear that there is an equivalent rabbit lurking in Rachel Reeves’ hat now.

Even though by 1997, Mrs Thatcher had lost power long ago, the reforms that she had introduced in the 1980s were still bearing fruit and Labour was sensible enough not to undermine or reverse them.

Indeed, I regard the period of the Thatcherite transformation of the British economy as lasting to just before the beginning of the financial crisis in 2007.

If Labour were to win power, it would find things a whole lot tougher than they were in 1997.

Roger Bootle is senior independent adviser to Capital Economics. roger.bootle@capitaleconomics.com

