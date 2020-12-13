It's not 2000 anymore: President Trump's rejection of election sets rocky landscape for President-elect Biden

Susan Page, USA TODAY

Almost 20 years to the day after it settled one tumultuous presidential election, the Supreme Court did it again.

In 2000, a closely divided high court took action, stopping a recount in Florida and effectively awarding the White House to George W. Bush. In 2020 – just one day short of the Dec. 12 anniversary of the Bush v. Gore decision – a more united court refused to take action, rejecting a lawsuit by Texas aimed at throwing out the election results in four battleground states.

With that, efforts to deny Joe Biden’s election were essentially vanquished. Monday, electors meeting in state capitols are poised to affirm that.

But in this case, unlike two decades ago, the losing candidate and his supporters vow defiance rather than acceptance. Pro-Trump protesters marched on the streets of Washington Saturday, chanting, "Four more years!" One GOP official suggested more drastic action.

Election challenges continue: Trump continues election attack, but without risks to him, experts say

The refusal to acknowledge the election's outcome will create additional hurdles for Biden when he is inaugurated Jan. 20, already a president assuming office at a time of crises. Besides a pandemic and a roiled economy, Biden will have to deal with this: One-third of Americans in a new Quinnipiac University poll say he didn't legitimately win the Oval Office, including a stunning 70% of Republicans.

A majority of GOP lawmakers in the House of Representatives signed on to the Texas lawsuit, though even conservative legal scholars called it an outlandish effort to overturn a democratic election because the litigants didn't like the outcome.

The Democratic majority in the House has been cut to single digits, so those are legislators whose support the Biden administration may well need.

The willingness to dispute the clear results of an election, and the attacks on the election process itself as fraudulent, could undermine the nation's fundamental faith in the democratic process and the peaceful transfer of power. Some scholars likened the threat to that seen in other countries that embraced authoritarian leaders.

These countries quietly slid into authoritarianism: Should the US be concerned under Trump?

That isn't to say the 2000 election was a golden moment of national comity. Disgruntled Democrats noted that George W. Bush's father had appointed two of the Supreme Court justices who ruled on his son's case and that his brother happened to be governor of Florida, the state in dispute. Al Gore indisputably carried the popular vote.

Even so, 80% of Americans, including 61% of Gore supporters, said in a USA TODAY/CNN/Gallup Poll taken the day after the court decision that they would accept Bush as the legitimate president.

Hours after that decisive Supreme Court ruling, Gore conceded the election. “I say to President-elect Bush that what remains of partisan rancor must now be put aside, and may God bless his stewardship of this country," he said.

Police separate the supporters of George W. Bush, left, and the supporters of Al Gore, right, in front of the Supreme Court on Dec. 1, 2000.
Police separate the supporters of George W. Bush, left, and the supporters of Al Gore, right, in front of the Supreme Court on Dec. 1, 2000.

That was not Trump's reaction to this year's court decision. He cheered on the protesters gathered a few blocks from the White House on Saturday. "Wow!" he tweeted. "Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal." In an interview broadcast Sunday on "Fox & Friends," he repeated claims of widespread voter fraud that have been unsupported by evidence. "I worry about the country having an illegitimate president, that's what I worry about," he said.

"It's not over," he said.

Trump refused to say whether he would attend his successor's inauguration, as is traditional. He has discussed the possibility of holding a campaign-style rally on the day Biden takes the oath of office, NBC News reported. That bit of political counterprogramming could mark the launch of his 2024 campaign.

To be clear, that doesn't mean he is ready to concede the 2020 election, though none of the dozens of lawsuits he and his allies filed in eight states charging election malfeasance has gotten legal traction. After the Supreme Court rebuke, Texas Republican chair Allen West had another idea. “Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a union of states that will abide by the Constitution,” he said.

In other words, secession.

Sunday, Al Gore called on Trump and his supporters to recognize that the election is over.

"There is no intermediate step between a final Supreme Court decision on a matter of this sort and violent revolution," he said on CNN's "State of the Union." "And those who talk about continuing the fight after it is over are being disrespectful of American democracy, which is, in Lincoln's phrase, the last best hope of humankind."

A quick guide: Trump’s lawsuits challenging election results and Biden's win

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump's rejection of election diverges from Bush v. Gore path in 2000

Latest Stories

  • Black police officers continue to believe that Black lives matter

    In the contentious aftermath of the presidential election, one issue should not be forgotten: the pressing need for police reform.

  • Two Ohio girls who ran away from home together were located states apart - but only one of them was found safe and alive

    The two 15-year-olds were found separately in California and Nevada after they ran away with a 19-year-old boy and were reported missing since Thanksgiving.

  • Hunter Biden subpoena seeks info on Burisma, other entities

    A subpoena seeking documents from Hunter Biden asked for information related to more than two dozen entities, including Ukraine gas company Burisma, according to a person familiar with a Justice Department tax investigation of President-elect Joe Biden's son. The breadth of the subpoena, issued Tuesday, underscores the wide-angle lens prosecutors are taking as they examine the younger Biden’s finances and international business ventures. Hunter Biden's ties to Burisma in particular have long dogged the policy work and political aspirations of his father, Joe Biden, now the president-elect of the United States.

  • Watch the first U.S. COVID-19 vaccine shipments leave Pfizer's manufacturing plant

    The vaccine is on the road.The first American shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, went out Sunday, as UPS, Boyle, and FedEx trucks pulled out of a Pfizer manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, to deliver them to hundreds of sites across the country. The watershed moment marks the first phase of what should be the largest vaccination effort in American history, and it could be a major step toward ending the coronavirus pandemic.The initial shipments will be staggered, with around 3 million doses going to 145 sites Monday, 425 more sites Tuesday, and 66 sites Wednesday. Hospitals and other locations that are equipped to meet the ultra-cold storage requirements for the vaccine will be on the receiving end of those batches, The Associated Press reports, and all vaccination sites, as identified by each state, will reportedly get their doses within three weeks. Read more at The Associated Press and watch a truck pull out from the plant below. > Minutes ago, trucks filled with coronavirus vaccines departed the @pfizer facility in Portage, Mich., headed for distribution centers and airports. Crowds who gathered outside the facility cheered the departing @FedEx and @UPS trucks. https://t.co/F29rcw6WcV pic.twitter.com/ZsTG2h5vJI> > -- Detroit Free Press (@freep) December 13, 2020> Historic. mi06 https://t.co/5PU1h5ymwR> > -- Fred Upton WearYourMask (@RepFredUpton) December 13, 2020More stories from theweek.com The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress What will become of Trump's border wall? 5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock

  • Japan PM to decide on tourism campaign as approval rating plummets over virus

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga could further restrict a much-criticised travel subsidy programme in an effort to contain coronavirus infections, local media said on Sunday, as his approval rating plummets over the handling of the pandemic. While Japan has not seen the kind of massive outbreaks that have hit the United States and parts of Europe, infections have worsened as winter has set in, particularly in regions such as the northern island of Hokkaido and the city of Osaka. The country saw more than 3,000 new infections for the first time in one day on Saturday and Tokyo, Japan's capital and largest city, confirmed 621 new cases.

  • Republican congressman rips Texas GOP for suggesting secession and says 'my guy Abraham Lincoln and the Union soldiers already told you no'

    Kinzinger said the Texas GOP chairman should be fired for suggesting some states should "form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution."

  • A man was physically assaulted while supporting Democratic candidates at rally in Georgia, police say

    The attacker punched the rally-goer before ripping up his campaign sign for Georgia Democratic Senate candidates, local news reported.

  • Roadside bomb wounds 23 near Pakistan police station

    A roadside bomb exploded near a police station in the Pakistani garrison city of Rawalpindi on Sunday, wounding at least 23 people, police said. Initially police said a hand grenade was thrown near a water filtration plant across the road from the police station, but a senior Rawalpindi police officer Ahsan Younas later confirmed the blast was from a device planted on the side of the road. The Pakistani military’s headquarters and the offices of the country’s spy agencies are located in Rawalpindi, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of the capital, Islamabad.

  • Trump-appointed judges among 86 who have so far dismissed election fraud law suits

    Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election results in the courts have been rejected by at least 86 judges, an analysis has found - among them 38 judges appointed by Republicans, and several appointed by Mr Trump himself. On Friday the Supreme Court ruled against the president, dismissing an effort led by Texas to stop the votes from four swing states counting for Joe Biden. Mr Trump on Sunday morning told Fox News he was "so disappointed" by their decision, ending what seemed to be their final throw of the dice. Mr Trump was expected at a Friday night White House Christmas party, but did not appear to greet his guests, The New York Times reported. "We've proven it [fraud], but no judge has had the courage, including the Supreme Court - I am so disappointed in them," said Mr Trump. "No judge, including in the Supreme Court of the United States, has had the courage to allow it to be heard."

  • Germany to close shops from mid-week in tighter lockdown: sources

    Germany will close shops from the middle of next week in a tightening of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The decision came ahead of a meeting planned for Sunday morning between Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders as Europe's largest economy grapples with a rise in infections. Germany has been in partial lockdown for six weeks, with bars and restaurants closed, while stores and schools have remained open.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Joe Biden's agenda 'a little hazy' and criticizes his Cabinet picks as lacking an 'overall vision'

    Joe Biden has promised to build the "most diverse cabinet based on race, color, based on gender that's ever existed in the United States of America."

  • Israel, Bhutan establish formal relations

    Israel and Bhutan announced Saturday the establishment of full diplomatic relations between the two countries. The agreement will “open the path to greater cooperation and further strengthen relations” between Israel and the South Asian kingdom, according to a joint statement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal, writing on Twitter that it is an “additional fruit of the peace agreements.”

  • Proud Boys and Antifa clash as Trump supporters protest election result in Washington

    Conservative groups claiming without evidence that the Nov. 3 election was stolen from President Donald Trump staged protests across the country on Saturday, with one in Washington turning violent at times as police broke up sporadic clashes after dark. Organisers of Stop The Steal, linked to pro-Trump operative Roger Stone, and church groups urged supporters to participate in "Jericho Marches" and prayer rallies. But groups of pro-Trump "Proud Boys" protesters and "Antifa" counterprotesters brawled in downtown Washington on Saturday night. Police moved in quickly to separate them, using pepper spray on members of both sides, Reuters witnesses said. Around 200 members of the Proud Boys, a violent far-right group, had joined the marches earlier on Saturday near the Trump hotel. Many wore combat fatigues, black and yellow shirts and ballistic vests, carried helmets and flashed hand signals used by white nationalists. Earlier, police in riot gear and on bicycles kept the opposing demonstrators apart by blocking streets. After dark fell, the protesters - including members of the aggressive far-left anti-facism movement - splintered into smaller groups to roam the streets in search of their rivals.

  • Rudy Giuliani on Trump election fight: We have ‘1,000 affidavits from witnesses in 6 different states’

    President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani provides insight into the strongest piece of evidence he will present for legal challenge.

  • More Inside AD100 Designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s History-Rich Parisian Apartment

    In the hands of Pierre Yovanovitch, the Paris apartment that iconic designer Jean-Michel Frank once called home gets a spectacular new lease on lifeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Gunman shot dead by police at NYC church after concert; no one else wounded

    A gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of New York City's Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine just after an outdoor choir performance there on Sunday, and was himself shot dead by police, according to police and a Reuters photographer at the scene. No one else was struck by gunfire thanks to quick action by three officers on the scene who confronted the suspect, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters following the late-afternoon violence on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The shooting occurred outside the landmark cathedral for the Episcopal Diocese of New York, located at Amsterdam Avenue and West 112th Street, about 15 minutes after the conclusion of an outdoor choir performance on the church steps attended by about 200 people.

  • Hunter Biden told to disclose information related to Ukrainian energy company Burisma as part of his tax investigation

    Hunter Biden, the President-elect's son, has been asked to disclose information related to Burisma as part of a tax investigation.

  • Nigeria school attack: Gunmen who seized children in Katsina 'surrounded'

    Gunmen raided an all-boys boarding school on Friday, abducting an unknown number of children.

  • Loeffler campaign: She had 'no idea' she posed with neo-Nazi

    The campaign of Georgia Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is disavowing a photo circulating on social media of her posing with a longtime white supremacist at a recent campaign event, with less than a month to go until the runoff elections that will determine the balance of the U.S. Senate. Loeffler did not know who Chester Doles was when she took a picture with him, her campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday. The picture was taken Friday at a campaign event in Dawsonville, Georgia.

  • Your COVID-19 vaccine questions, answered: What are the side effects? What are the Pfizer vaccine 'ingredients?'

    As the FDA gets closer to approving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, we take a look at your questions about the vaccine, like side effects, safety and more.