When Should You Use – or Not Use – Your 401(k) To Fund a Small Business?

Andrew Lisa
·3 min read
&#x00041e;&#x00043b;&#x00044c;&#x000433;&#x000430; Simankova / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ольга Simankova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

People who were born with the gift of the entrepreneurial spirit don’t need vision, drive, determination or good ideas — but they almost always need money. A lot goes into starting a business and every business starts differently, but they all have one thing in common — without money, there’s no getting started at all.

See: 25 Best Startup Business Ideas To Make Money in 2022
Discover: Pandemic Is Turning Millions Into Entrepreneurs — Is It the Right Financial Move for You?

If you’re finally ready to take the plunge from W2 wage earner or independent contractor to a full-fledged business owner in 2022, you may or may not even be aware that you might be able to borrow money from your own retirement fund.

“Can” and “should,” however, are two different things. Before you even consider giving yourself a loan from your 401(k), make sure you know what you’re getting into.

Before You Get Your Hopes Up

Borrowing from your 401(k) is certainly not right for all business ventures, but if your credit is spotty, if you’re overextended, or you’re otherwise having a hard time securing traditional financing, just having the option can feel reassuring.

The problem is, not every 401(k) is eligible. Some plans don’t allow for any kinds of loans, business or otherwise, but many do. Consult your plan documents or ask your plan administrator, HR contact or your boss.

How Do 401(k) Loans Work?

If you are allowed to borrow from your plan, IRS regulations allow you to borrow only up to $50,000 or 50% of your vested balance, whichever is less. An employee with $40,000 could borrow up to $20,000.

Different plans have different rules for repayment, but according to Forbes, you’ll generally have up to five years to pay back the amount you borrow. You must make payments at least quarterly and pay interest at a rate of at least prime.

It Might Just Be the Most Tax-Efficient Way To Borrow

401(k) loans are one of the only ways to access your pre-tax retirement funds without incurring a penalty or paying a tax, according to Forbes. Not only are you likely to get a better interest rate than you would with a traditional loan, but the interest you pay goes back into your plan, although that interest is never tax deductible, no matter how you use the money.

One of the other great things about 401(k) loans, according to FINRA, is that you usually don’t have to explain why you need the money or how you plan to spend it — try keeping those secrets with the bank.

Things To Consider Before Gambling Your Long-Term Financial Security

According to Entrepreneur, about 20% of businesses fail within the first year. Half fail within five years. Failed businesses bring financial turmoil, and financial turmoil makes loans hard to repay — but your 401(k) loan will never make it that far.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, if you leave your job, you’ll either have to repay the loan or suffer the consequences of early withdrawal tax penalties. Also, you can’t contribute to your 401(k) or receive company-match funds until you pay yourself back. Even if you do pay everything back as you should, keep in mind that you’ll be replacing what you borrowed with after-tax dollars, which will be taxed a second time when you start making withdrawals from your 401(k) in retirement.

The Chamber recommends that you borrow from your 401(k) only as a last resort and only for short-term obligations that you know you’ll be able to repay in a timely fashion.

Finally, if you’re considering borrowing from your 401(k) to start a business — or for any other reason, for that matter — it is imperative that you consult a financial professional and/or attorney who specializes in this niche before you make your move. You’re leveraging your future financial security — take it seriously enough to ask for help.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: When Should You Use – or Not Use – Your 401(k) To Fund a Small Business?

Recommended Stories

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Wall Street falters as Ukraine war drags on

    Wall Street ended a downbeat week with further losses Friday as traders braced for continued economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as looming Federal Reserve rate hikes, though European indices saw gains.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Rivian Stock Is Plunging. The EV Maker Came Up Short Everywhere.

    Rivian's results and guidance missed estimates, and the EV maker expects to deliver only 25,000 vehicles this year compared with the Wall Street view for about 40,000.

  • 6 financial planners on what they’re doing with their own investments, as inflation sits at a 40-year high

    The rate of U.S. inflation hit 7.9% in February, according to government data released Thursday. Howerton notes that he invests “in I bonds for 18 months for [about] a 7% return,” in addition to keeping “short-term cash reserves in a high yield savings account” and maintaining “risk-appropriate asset allocation and rebalancing strategy.”

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • Move Over, 401(k)s: HSAs Are the New Retirement Trend

    If you participate in a high-deductible health insurance plan offered by your employer, you may be sitting on one of the most powerful retirement accounts in existence and not even know it. A health savings account is a special tax-advantaged account only available for participants in certain high-deductible health plans. If you have an HSA, you may want to max out your contributions to the account before saving in any other type of account, even a 401(k).

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Whether or not a bottom is in, here’s what will ride to the stock market’s rescue over 12 months, one strategist forecasts

    Arguing yes is Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat, who notes that while huge rallies are normally to be expected within big downtrends, this move was accompanied by a nearly 5-to-1 breadth. Newton says there isn’t evidence of true capitulation, but the recent negative retail sentiment has helped drive a near-term bottom. By contrast, Dhaval Joshi of BCA Research says stocks may fall further in the short-term.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is waiting for the U.S. to authorize its coronavirus vaccine. Exelixis' (NASDAQ: EXEL) cabozantinib franchise could make it a superstar in tomorrow's world of oncology treatment.

  • Millions raised for cleanup at Pueblo steel mill can't be diverted to Russia, officials say

    Millions of dollars raised in the U.S. to allow the site near the EVRAZ steel mill to be cleaned up cannot be diverted to fund Russia's war in Ukraine, officials say.

  • Scared of investing during the Ukraine invasion? Try this IRA maneuver.

    Moe, Larry and Curly have been watching stock markets plunge in the past two weeks in response to the Ukraine invasion. Each wants to invest, say, $100,000 in European stocks—for example through Vanguard’s European Stock (VGK) ETF—because they figure prices have fallen so far they look like a bargain. Moe thinks he should make the investment using his regular after-tax brokerage account.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Analysis-Oil shock is coming, but U.S. may have already paid for it

    The gusher of money the U.S. government poured into family bank accounts during the coronavirus pandemic, credited with speeding the rebound from the health crisis, may now help limit the economic damage from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and give the Federal Reserve more leeway in raising interest rates. As analysts have begun parsing what sky-high oil prices and new uncertainty might mean, a common theme has emerged: U.S. consumers may get gouged at the gas pump but will likely be able to maintain much of their expected spending on other goods and services due to savings accumulated out of COVID-19 pandemic spending programs that have totaled about $5 trillion. The war in Ukraine is a shock, they note, but one the United States may have unintentionally insured itself against.

  • Is it Worthy to Buy Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares?

    Saturna Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Amana Funds” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Amana Income Fund Investor Shares returned 13.76% and the Institutional Shares returned 13.85%. The Amana Growth Fund sprinted to a strong finish in the fourth […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    If you're seeking companies that can raise their payouts over the long term, consider these three stocks.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • Fed's Powell Set to Remove Punch Bowl That Lubricated Crypto Party

    The Fed appears set to raise interest rates next week for the first time since 2018. With inflation now at nettlesome levels and still climbing, the so-called "Fed put" is out of action, one economist said.