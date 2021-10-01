Not above the law: Supreme Court can protect citizens by striking down qualified immunity

The Editorial Board
Even before bipartisan Senate negotiations on advancing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act recently broke down after months of negotiations, a key reform of police accountability was off the table: qualified immunity.

The judge-invented notion protects police officers from civil suits even if they violate someone's constitutional rights, unless those rights have been upheld by the relevant federal appeals court in a similar case.

Reform of qualified immunity is key to holding police officers responsible for misdeeds on the job. Cops can kill, rape and steal and never face accountability in civil court as long as the Supreme Court continues to enforce this misguided legal doctrine.

Fortunately, the court has several cases before the justices that offer the chance to reshape qualified immunity or to abolish it and related rulings that give federal officers even stronger protection from civil suits.

Among those waiting for the Supreme Court to decide whether to hear arguments are:

►A case where a lower court granted immunity in Minnesota to a St. Paul police officer whose falsehoods put a teenage Somali refugee, Hamdi Mohamud, in jail for two years on charges of "tampering with a federal witness," even though the officer knew the allegations were false.

►A case where a Department of Homeland Security agent used his gun and badge to prevent Kevin Byrd from investigating the agent's son's role in an auto accident. Byrd said the agent held him at gunpoint, attempted to smash his car windows and unsuccessfully attempted to fire his gun, none of which prevented a lower court from giving the officer immunity.

Kevin Byrd sued Ray Lamb, a Department of Homeland Security officer for violating his Fourth Amendment rights by threatening him with a gun and unlawfully detaining him. Issues related to the legal doctrine of qualified immunity have sent the case to the Supreme Court of the United States.
►A case where Denver police officers searched Levi Frasier's tablet for video of a violent altercation with a drug suspect so they could destroy the evidence.

►Two cases where lower courts denied police officers qualified immunity, but their employers have now asked the court to broaden those protections. In one case, officers shot the passenger in a vehicle fleeing police. In the other, the lower court found that officers had provoked the situation that led them to use deadly force.

The Supreme Court should take these opportunities to overrule its misguided decisions that shield police officers from lawsuits when they violate citizens' constitutional rights.

No one, especially the police, should be immune from accountability when they harm another person.

This editorial is part of a series by the USA TODAY Opinion team examining the issue of qualified immunity. The project is made possible in part by a grant from Stand Together. The opinions offered are those of the USA TODAY Editorial Board. Stand Together does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court justices, time to end judge-invented qualified immunity

