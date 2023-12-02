Not Again! Another Miss. Black Man Suspiciously Buried Without his Family’s Knowledge

Dexter Wade’s family wasn’t only one to be cheated out of saying their last goodbyes in Jackson, Miss.: The family of Marrio Moore said their loved one was deceased and buried without their knowledge.

Marquita Moore told NBC that she saw her 40-year-old brother’s name on a list of 24 homicide victims published by WLBT3, all of whom died without Jackson police notifying their families. Moore’s family retained civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who also worked the Wade case.

Now, Moore’s family seeks answers as to what happened to him before he died, including who killed him and why the family wasn’t alerted of his passing.

“This begs the question once again, why was the next of kin left in the dark?” asked Crump.

Well, maybe these cases getting so much attention is why the Jackson Police Chief suddenly adopted a new next-of-kin policy to alert families promptly about the death of their loved ones. If you ask the families of Wade and Moore, they’d likely tell you this policy came nearly a year too late.

More than a dozen families of the deceased on WLBT’s list continue looking for answers into their deaths.

