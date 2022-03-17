'This is not Alex Murdaugh': Alleged co-conspirator Cory Fleming granted $100K surety bond

A suspended South Carolina attorney accused of conspiring with Richard Alexander "Alex" Murdaugh to steal money from legal clients was granted bond Thursday morning after being indicted by the State Grand Jury.

Cory Howerton Fleming appeared before State Grand Jury Presiding Judge Alison Renee Lee for a bond hearing on 18 criminal charges from a March 16 indictment connected to Murdaugh's alleged theft of death settlement funds from the family and estate of his late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

Lee granted Fleming a $100,000 surety bond with a ten percent cash option. Fleming is also required to surrender his passport, may not leave the state without court approval and may not have contact with co-defendants or victims in the case.

Fleming is individually charged with:

Three counts of false statement or misrepresentation in connection with an insurance transaction, value $50,000 or more

four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more

three counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

three counts of money laundering, value $100,000 or more

three counts of money laundering, value more than $300 but less than $20,000

one count of computer crime, value more than $10,000

In the superseding March indictment out of Beaufort County, the State Grand Jury charges Murdaugh and Fleming together with one count of criminal conspiracy for “conspiring to surreptitiously give Murdaugh a share of Fleming’s fee from the multi-million dollar settlement of civil claims against Murdaugh resulting from the death of Gloria Satterfield,” states a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.

These are the first criminal charges for Fleming in relation to Murdaugh, as he had not been previously indicted in connection with the State Grand Jury’s investigation into Murdaugh’s alleged string of financial crimes.

Fleming, 53, was suspended from the practice of law by order of the Supreme Court of South Carolina on Oct. 8, 2021, following allegations that he assisted Murdaugh in a scheme to defraud the estate of Satterfield, who died in 2018 following a reported “trip and fall” incident at Murdaugh’s Colleton County home known as "Moselle."

Richard Alexander Murdaugh

On Wednesday, Deborah Barbier, a Columbia-based attorney representing Fleming, issued a statement.

"Mr. Fleming is deeply disappointed in the decision of the Attorney General’s Office to seek criminal charges against him. This unfortunate decision not only devastates him, but also his family, friends, and those who know him well," Barbier said in the statement. "Mr. Fleming is yet another casualty of the host of crimes perpetrated by Alex Murdaugh. He wants to thank his family, his colleagues in the Bar, and his friends for standing by him. He is very grateful for the overwhelming support he has received during this very difficult time. Mr. Fleming looks forward to defending himself in a court of law and will refrain from trying this case in the media."

Murdaugh is now charged with 75 criminal charges after allegations of a decade-long, multi-county financial crime spree in which he allegedly stole millions from people who trusted him, including legal clients and other attorneys.

The indictment alleges schemes by Fleming to defraud the victims of not only the $3,483,431.95 delivered to Murdaugh, but also of $140,000 wrongfully appropriated or retained by Fleming.

Through one indictment containing 18 charges, the State Grand Jury has indicted Fleming for schemes to defraud victims of $3,623,431.95.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Alex Murdaugh news: Alleged co-conspirator Cory Fleming granted bond