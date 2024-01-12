'They are not aliens': Peru officials debunk claims that figures are extraterrestrials

Two doll-like figures believed to be remains of an extraterrestrial alien were actually just objects made with paper, glue, metal and human and animal bones, Peruvian archaeologist Flavio Estrada said at a press conference in Lima on Jan. 12, 2024.

Forensic experts have debunked claims that two doll-like figures and an alleged three-fingered hand found in Peru in 2017 are the remains of extraterrestrials.

Peruvian archaeologist Flavio Estrada presented the two objects at a news conference in Lima, on Friday, rejecting the existence of extraterrestrial mummies or remains of mummies, according to the Associated Press. The Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences Institute member who led the analysis said that theories the figures originated from an "alien center or come from another planet" are "totally false."

"The conclusion is simple: they are dolls assembled with bones of animals from this planet, with modern synthetic glues, therefore they were not assembled during pre-Hispanic times," Estrada said. "They are not extraterrestrials; they are not aliens."

The prosecutor’s office has not yet determined who the owners of the objects are but Peru officials said a Mexican citizen was the intended recipient before customs agents seized them in October, AP reported.

Forensic archaeologist Flavio Estrada from Peru's prosecutor's office shows a doll, which was seized by authorities before it was shipped to Mexico, during a press conference to explain what it is made of at the Archeology Museum in Lima, Peru, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

UFO researcher claimed objects were around 1,800 years old

Remains of an allegedly "non-human" being were presented to the Mexican Congress by Jaime Maussan, a self-proclaimed UFO expert who has before presented supposed alien discoveries that were later debunked.

In September, UFO researcher Jaime Maussan made global headlines when he claimed in front of Mexico lawmakers that the objects were "non-human" alien corpses that radiocarbon dating revealed to be up to 1,800 years old. He made the claims without third-party evidence at a Sept. 12, 2023 congressional hearing in Mexico about UFOs.

The specimens were retrieved from Cusco, Peru in 2017 in a layer of diatomaceous earth, or ancient phytoplankton algae, Maussan said. He added that tests conducted by the National Autonomous University of Mexico found that over 30% of the specimens’ DNA was "unknown" which he said showed that they were "not part of our terrestrial evolution."

X-rays of the alleged three-fingered hand were also presented at the hearing, where experts testifying under oath claimed that one specimen seemingly carried what looked like eggs or ovaries, while the other had implants made of rare metals.

Jaime Maussan has been proven wrong before

Maussan has a history of making claims that have later been debunked.

The self-proclaimed UFO expert, who regularly presents his purported findings to Mexican media, unveiled the existence of an alleged alien body unearthed in Nazca, Peru in 2015. That "alien" discovery was later shown to be that of a human child with a head deformity, according to fact-checking website snopes.com.

Last year, Maussan claimed that a photo of a supposed UFO hovering over the FC Juárez soccer stadium shows "a ship of nonhuman origin."

"I share that the case was analyzed with AI equipment, and everything indicates that we are facing an unidentified anomalous phenomenon 'UAP', (Kyiv) scientists call these ships 'Ghost' for being dark objects," Maussan said in a tweet.

