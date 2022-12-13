3

Not all inflation news was good: Grocery prices jumped 12.0% in November

Brooke DiPalma
·Reporter, Booking Producer
·4 min read

Not all the inflation news was cheery.

Backing out volatile gasoline and food prices, inflation in the U.S. slowed again last month, up 7.1% year-over-year. That was lower than economists' exception of a 7.3% increase, per Bloomberg data.

Still, the latest report was not great news for grocery shoppers: Food prices in November rose 12.0% year-over-year.

On monthly basis, the category increased by 0.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) November Consumer Price Index (CPI). That's compared to an increase of 0.4% in October 2022, which was the lowest jump since December of 2021 on a month-to-month basis.

The silver lining: BLS economist Steve Reed told Yahoo Finance that compared to the summer months, which saw a 1 or more percent increase month-over-month for groceries, there's been a deceleration. He said this month-over-month change of a 0.1% higher than October can be seen as more or less the same.

One key reason why the consumer price index for food at home didn't get "an extra deceleration this month"? The price of fruit and vegetables: up 1.4% overall, with apples (up 3.2%), citrus fruits (up 2.8%), lettuce (up 8.9%), among spikes.

Reed noted on a call that while the price jumps are not "outrageous" given recent context, "it's enough...to give us that larger increase last month."

In the past year, the cost of fruits and vegetables was impacted by weather conditions, the cost of production and transportation to get the goods to stores, in addition to higher costs for fertilizer and fuel.

Other foods price jumps on a monthly basis: eggs (up 2.3%), which was far lower than October's 10.1% month-over-month jump, flour and prepared flour mixes (up 1.5%), fresh biscuits, rolls, muffins (up 2.2%), cakes, cupcakes and cookies (up 1.3%), dairy (up 1.0%), and ham (excluding canned, up 0.8%).

Items that saw a decline month-over-month include meats, poultry, and fish (down 0.4%), potatoes (-1.4%), dried beans, peas and lentils (down 0.7%), and sugars and sweets (-0.3%).

Fats and oils saw no change change month-over-month, but year-over-year they are still up significantly, 21.8%.

One aspect of November's CPI data that is encouraging though is moderation in energy and gasoline costs, which in turn impacts of the cost to produce and transport food, Reed said.

In the month of November, the overall energy sector decreased 1.6% with fuel in particular, down 2.1%.

Prices are still much higher for than this time last year though, energy is up 13.1% for the overall category with fuel oil up 65.7%.

Investors seemed encouraged by the overall report on Tuesday, with all major indices moving higher midday. Also, on Wednesday, members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) are poised to lift rates by 50 basis points, a slowdown from the 0.75% increases delivered over the past four meetings, Alexandra Semenova reported.

Economic Cycle Research Institute Co-Founder Lakshman Achuthan told Yahoo Finance that inflation already peaked and "we can lay that to rest," but it's not all hunky dory.

The "problem is that it's sticky, it's (not) going down...fast enough for the Fed to do any pivoting anytime soon in terms of actually cutting rates," he said. "I think what the market is hoping for....is that there's light at the end of the tunnel and they're going to cut really soon. It's going to take a much sharper drop in inflation for that to happen and I think we'll get there."

When might we get there? Well, it'll happen with a recession, Achuthan added.

And that's a problem, too, "because a recession really brings down those prices really fast and so, be careful what you wish for."

Brooke DiPalma is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • 'A sigh of relief for investors': Wall Street reacts to November inflation data

    Inflation eased in November, but the Federal Reserve's job is far from over. Here's what strategists are saying about last month's CPI report.

  • Ukraine's GDP could halve this year if Russian attacks continue - PM

    Ukraine's economy could shrink by 50% this year if Russia keeps attacking the national power grid and other critical infrastructure, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was quoted as saying on Tuesday. Russia has launched a series of missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities since October, causing power outages across the country. "The contraction of the Ukrainian economy is projected at the level of 35-40%," Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted Shmyhal as saying.

  • Moderna, Merck cancer vaccine combo cut melanoma recurrence by 44% - study

    An experimental personalized melanoma vaccine developed by Moderna Inc given with Merck & Co's blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda cut the risk of the skin cancer's recurrence or death by 44% compared with Keytruda alone in a midstage trial. The study is the first randomized trial to show that combining mRNA vaccine technology - which has been behind the development of successful COVID-19 vaccines - with a drug that revs up the immune response would offer a better result for patients with the most deadly type of skin cancer. Paul Burton, Moderna's chief medical officer, said in a separate interview the combination "has the capacity to be a new paradigm in the treatment of cancer."

  • How to position your portfolio as ‘uncertainty remains high,’ according to Morningstar's CIO

    Morningstar CIO Marta Norton joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the November CPI report, the market's reaction to inflation data, remaining uncertainty in markets, and how investors should position themselves.

  • Japan, Netherlands to curb chip and equipment exports to China

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss a trade complaint filed by China to the WTO over the U.S. and its allies' chip export controls.

  • Which New Shows Are Getting the Best Delayed-Playback Gains? (Updated)

    Let’s take stock of broadcast-TV’s freshman class performance-to-date…. (Updated Dec. 13) CBS’ East New York and NBC’s Quantum Leap shared the title of the fall’s highest-rated series launch, each netting a 0.5 in the coveted 18-49 demo (in Live+Same Day numbers). CBS’ Fire Country, meanwhile, delivered the largest audience for any freshman debut, with 5.9 […]

  • Binance withdrawals hit $1.9 billion in 24 hours, data firm says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Binance has seen withdrawals of $1.9 billion in the last 24 hours, blockchain data firm Nansen said on Tuesday, as the world's biggest crypto exchange said it had "temporarily paused" withdrawals of the USDC stablecoin. How crypto exchanges such as Binance and its now-bankrupt former rival FTX handle customer deposits is under close scrutiny from users and regulators. FTX's founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday with defrauding investors.

  • CPI Report Boosts Gold Prices

    Gold prices are rallying Tuesday, with the most-actively traded futures contract adding 2.1% to $1,829.90 a troy ounce, reflecting investors’ bets that cooling inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of interest-rate increases. Gold has been battered most of the year, dragged down by the Fed’s aggressive rate-hike campaign, which has boosted both government bond yields and the U.S. dollar. Higher yields reduce the appeal of holding gold, which doesn't pay interest, and a stro

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Says It's Close to Restructuring Without Having to Declare Bankruptcy

    The London-based company warned, however, there's no guarantee it will be able to do so.

  • FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Hit With Eight Criminal Charges

    The disgraced crypto mogul was arrested in the Bahamas yesterday night.

  • Christian McCaffrey impressed by Brock Purdy's early NFL career 'flavor'

    Christian McCaffrey noted that Brock Purdy has brought added "flavor" to the 49ers' offense since taking over as the starting quarterback.

  • Bond Traders Now Lean Toward Quarter-Point Fed Hike in February

    (Bloomberg) -- As the dusts settles in the aftermath of November’s inflation data, bond traders have cut wagers on Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes next year, leaning toward a quarter-point increase as early as February. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists

  • SEC Says Bankman-Fried Defrauded Investors of $1.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was accused by US regulators of carrying out a multi-year scheme to defraud investors.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyThe Securities and Exchange Commission said on

  • Scientists believe they've cracked the code to Nuclear Fusion

    Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm is expected to announce a monumental scientific breakthrough. The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California cracked the code on decades-long research to create a safe and clean energy source using nuclear fusion. This process combines atoms that power the sun. "The holy grail of energy research is to put the sun in a bottle, and that's apparently what they did in California," Professor of Theoretical Physics at the City University of New York Dr. Michio Kaku said.

  • Venture Firm Fifth Wall Raises Record Real-Estate Startup Fund

    The $866 million fund’s closing comes during a challenging time for property startups, which face higher borrowing costs.

  • Housing Inflation Is Still Hot, But Mortgage Rates Could Ease Further

    November's cooler inflation figure could be good news for the typical home buyer if it leads to lower mortgage rates.

  • 10 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap small-cap stocks to buy before the next breakout. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout. Some of the prominent large and mega-cap stocks in the world today used […]

  • 4 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reaches $1M

    Many financial advisors believe that $1 million is no longer enough for a secure retirement, but even if that's true, you've got some celebrating to do if you've built a seven-figure nest egg -- but...

  • FTSE and Wall Street surge ahead as US inflation slows to 7.1%

    European stock markets advanced on Tuesday as US inflation slowed to 7.1% in the year to November compared to 12 months ago.

  • Poor management, inexperienced leaders led to FTX collapse, new CEO tells lawmakers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Poor management practices and inexperienced people at the helm led to FTX's implosion, the crypto exchange's new CEO told lawmakers on Tuesday, shortly after U.S. regulators charged its founder Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors. "The FTX group's collapse appears to stem from absolute concentration of control in the hands of a small group of grossly inexperienced, non-sophisticated individuals," said John Ray, who was named CEO of FTX after Bankman-Fried stepped down and the company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11. Ray also said there was virtually no distinction between the operations of FTX and Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried's crypto trading firm, which maintained close ties with his exchange.