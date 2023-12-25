‘They’re not alone,’ Catholic Charities hosts hundreds in Las Vegas for Christmas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every day for the past 50 years, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada has fed hundreds of neighbors experiencing homelessness. On this Christmas Day, the food and camaraderie were extra special.

This year, the homeless shelter and organization working to get southern Nevadans back on their feet was expected to feed more than 600 people.

“People are having a good time,” Gregory Hollaus, a Catholic Charities client, said about the meal. “Wonderful food and a certain amount of, perhaps, charity. I mean this is certainly a big indulgence.”

The 2023 Southern Nevada Homeless Census showed a significant rise from 2022 in those without a place to live, with a steady increase since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest count released in August, 6,566 people in southern Nevada were experiencing homelessness.

No one was going hungry this Christmas.

“The ability to give them something of a gift in an elevated meal like we’re having today with the salmon and desserts, and getting out of the cold, is a way to show them that they’re not alone,” Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada COO Steve Schmitt said. “The food is the hope to hopefully get them out of their current situation.”

William Johnson, a Catholic Charities client, said he lost his job several years ago from a medical injury. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada has since provided him with housing.

“Something falls on them, you know what I mean, and some people can tread their way through it,” Johnson said about becoming homeless.

In addition to the meal, volunteers and case workers mingled with clients to provide conversation and services.

“You’ll see some of them walking around today, asking them: Why are they in the situation that they’re in? Are they recently unemployed?” Schmitt said. “And find ways we can help them and get them off the street.”

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

While the national unemployment rate remains at a historic low of 3.7%, Nevada’s unemployment rate was the highest out of any U.S. state in November at 5.4%.

