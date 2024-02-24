'You are not alone,' Dutch prime minister tells Ukraine

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte attends a press conference in Berlin. Rutte has assured Kiev of his country's continued support, joining other European leaders in marking the second anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has assured Kiev of his country's continued support, joining other European leaders in marking the second anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"You are not alone. We are behind you," said Rutte in a video message posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

He said that the conflict was not just a battle for Ukraine. "It's also about our own security. Because if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is successful in Ukraine, he won't stop there."

The Dutchman is considered the favourite to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as NATO secretary general, who is leaving office in October.

The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine. In a message distributed by the court, the couple praised the "great steadfastness and courage" of the Ukrainian people in the face of the Russian aggression. "We remain united in our support of the Ukrainian men and women who are fighting for freedom, democracy and justice. Their dedication is an example and an inspiration to us all."