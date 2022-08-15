‘Do not approach!’ Woman accused of killing husband disappears before Missouri trial

A Missouri woman accused of killing her husband has gone missing, according to law enforcement officials, and “she should be considered dangerous.”

Dawn Rene Wynn, 49, allegedly shot her husband in the head while he was sleeping, the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office said in an Aug. 14 release.

With a murder trial looming, Wynn bonded out of jail and then disappeared, the sheriff’s office said.

“Please be on the lookout,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that Wynn may be armed. “Exercise caution and do not approach.”

Wynn was last spotted in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The small town of Pea Ridge sits just south of Missouri’s border with Arkansas.

Wynn is likely headed to northeastern Oklahoma, or to family members in southwestern Missouri, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.

She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs between 150-170 pounds, the office said.

Anyone with information on Wynn’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri at 417-223-4318, or contact local law enforcement.

