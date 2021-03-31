  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Do not argue with the court': Chauvin trial judge warns witness in tense exchange

Phil Helsel
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The judge overseeing the trial for former police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd, warned a witness not to argue Tuesday after her replies to a defense attorney.

"Do not argue with the court, do not argue with counsel, answer the questions, do not volunteer information that is not requested," Judge Peter Cahill told Genevieve Hansen, a firefighter who was off duty at the time of Floyd's death and testified that she was not allowed to give him aid.

The judge's admonition followed Hansen's replies to defense attorney Eric Nelson.

After Nelson asked about the mood of the crowd near the May 25 police encounter that ended in Floyd's death and whether people were angry, Hansen replied: "I don't know if you've seen anybody be killed, but it's upsetting."

At another point, she answered "yes" before Nelson had finished asking a question.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for about nine minutes on May 25. Chauvin is white. Testimony began Monday.

Hansen, 27, who was on a walk when she came across the police encounter, said she became concerned and then angry about Floyd's treatment.

Immediately before the judge's warning, Hansen acknowledged that she had described Floyd as small. "With three grown men on top of somebody, it appeared that he was small and frail," she said.

After a pause, she added, "But I know that not to be true, obviously." When it was mentioned a question had not been asked, she replied: "I was finishing my answer."

Hansen is set to return to court Wednesday morning. After telling Hansen to answer questions and not volunteer information, the judge said that prosecutors will have a chance to ask further questions — which is called redirect — if they think things have been left out.

Recommended Stories

  • CNN's Don Lemon mourns George Floyd for 9 minutes, 29 seconds: 'That's a long time'

    CNN anchor Don Lemon ran a clock to emphasize the "excruciatingly long time" ex-police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee on George Floyd's neck.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: 9-year-old, teen who recorded video of George Floyd's death among witnesses

    Four witnesses have testified Tuesday in the Derek Chauvin trial, including two teens who recorded video of George Floyd. Latest updates.

  • Britney Spears says she's 'embarrassed' by documentary

    “I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes," she wrote about the series that examines her controversial conservatorship.

  • EMT Bystander: I Was ‘Desperate to Help’ Floyd but Cops Wouldn’t Let Me

    Hennepin County CourtAn off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and trained EMT testified Tuesday that she begged officers to let her help George Floyd as he died—but one of the law enforcers “didn’t let her into the scene” and told her off.“If you really are a Minneapolis firefighter then you know better than to get involved,” Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao told Genevieve Hansen, according to her testimony in Hennepin County Court on Tuesday.Dressed in her official uniform, the 27-year-old began to cry as she explained to jurors all the different “tactics” she tried to use to convince the four cops arresting Floyd to let her into the scene. She said she pled, begged, and even cursed at the officers because she was so “desperate to help.”“I was really concerned. I thought his face looked puffy and swollen which would happen if you are putting a grown man's weight on someone's neck,” she said, adding that she was “totally distressed” when her offers to help were ignored. “I identified myself right away because I noticed he needed medical help right away.”“I was desperate to help and wasn’t getting to do what I needed to do,” she said.Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Clara Hansen becomes emotional testifying about cops impeded her efforts to try to save George Floyd's life pic.twitter.com/sXi8cDoaTe— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2021 Hansen said she pulled out her phone to record the arrest. After Floyd’s lifeless body was loaded into an ambulance, she said she called 911 “after it all settled in and I wished that I had done that immediately.”“I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man,” Hansen told 911 dispatchers on May 25, according to a recording played in court. As her call was played to the court, Chauvin stared across the courtroom.Hansen is one of seven witnesses to testify against Chauvin so far as prosecutors seek to prove he used excessive force when he kneeled on Floyd’s neck for over 9 minutes during an arrest over an alleged counterfeit $20 bill.Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. His lawyer, Eric Nelson, has argued that Floyd’s death was the result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.”Three other officers—Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. They are expected to face a trial together in August.Hansen said she was “going for a walk” on May 25 after working a 48-hour shift at the firehouse. After seeing police lights from a distance, she thought there may be a fire close-by and walked in that direction.“As I got closer there was a woman across the street screaming that they were killing him,” she said, adding that she circled the scene then moved closer because she “was concerned to see a handcuffed man who was not moving with officers with their whole body weight on his back and a crowd that was stressed out.”‘Something Was Wrong’: 911 Dispatcher Watching George Floyd’s Arrest Was So Disturbed She Called a SupervisorHansen said that, in addition to being certified in rendering aid, she works at a busy fire station “with a lot of overdoses” and regularly sees unconscious and “pulse-less” people in her job.Her experience allowed her to realize Floyd was in immediate danger, prompting her to approach Chauvin and Thao to try to insist they check a pulse, she said. In a video played in court Tuesday, Hansen can be heard saying multiple times she is a trained medical professional. Instead, Thao directed her onto the sidewalk with the growing crowd and seemed to scold her for offering her assistance.“That’s not right, that’s exactly what I should have done. There was no medical assistance on the scene,” she said Tuesday, adding she would have provided “medical attention to the best of my abilities.”Feeling “helpless,” Hansen said that she began to get angry at the officers and recorded the scene.Another bystander, 33-year-old MMA fighter Donald Williams, testified Tuesday that he repeatedly told Chauvin he was using a dangerous chokehold. In a video of the incident, Williams can be heard begging Chauvin to remove his knee from Floyd’s neck—calling him several names that he said he didn’t regret.‘I Witnessed a Murder’: MMA Fighter Who Watched Floyd Die Had to ‘Call the Police on the Police’Darnella, a teenager who shot the viral video of Floyd’s death, testified Tuesday that Floyd “was suffering” and repeatedly saying he could not breathe. As the crowd grew, Chauvin and Thao even reached for their mace, she said.“You guys are on another level!” Hansen yells a video as Chauvin continues to kneel on Floyd’s neck. Prosecutors said Floyd did not have a pulse when he was loaded into the emergency vehicle.Darnella told jurors that paramedics had to motion for Chauvin to get off Floyd when they arrived. The teenager’s 9-year-old-cousin, who also testified on Tuesday, described how Chauvin had to be “pulled” off Floyd.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Getting angry on the stand, Hansen said that, had she been working the day Floyd was arrested, she “would have been able to provide medical attention to the best of my abilities...and this human was denied that right."“I should have called 911 immediately,” Hansen said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Officer who arrested Ga. state Rep. Park Cannon says Jan. 6 was 'in the back of my mind'

    The officer said he believed that if he did not take action to stop Park from knocking on the governor's office door, other protesters would be "emboldened to commit similar acts."

  • 2 Capitol police officers who were on duty during the January 6 siege sued Trump for inciting riot

    The lawsuit from the two Capitol police officers followed lawsuits from two Democratic lawmakers in connection to the Capitol siege.

  • State Department orders non-essential diplomats to leave Myanmar as violence escalates

    The Department of State ordered non-essential diplomats and their families to depart Myanmar in a Tuesday statement, according to AP.Why it matters: The military junta that overthrew the country's democratically elected government in February has killed hundreds of non-violent protesters during anti-coup demonstrations, and the State Department expects the civil unrest and violence to continue.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: “The Burmese military has detained and deposed elected government officials,” the statement said, according to AP.“Protests and demonstrations against military rule have occurred and are expected to continue.”"Non-violent protesters in Burma have been killed, beaten, imprisoned, including on Saturday, when more than 100 people were reportedly killed by the military," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday."Among those reportedly killed, four children, the youngest a five-year-old boy." "We continue to call on the military regime to release all who’ve been unjustly detained; stop its attacks on civil society members, journalists and labor unions; halt the killings by its security forces; and return to power the democratically elected government," Blinken added.The big picture: The U.S. announced Monday that it will cut off its trade engagement with Myanmar until the democratically elected government is restored.The department also implemented a travel advisory for Myanmar on Monday, warning Americans to stay away from the country because of heightened civil unrest and armed violence.The State Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. official notes "concerning" buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine

    Russian troops from different regions have been assembling near the Russia-Ukraine border.

  • 'Absolutely disgusting and outrageous': Elderly Asian American woman released from New York hospital after brutal attack; suspect sought

    A 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking on a New York City street when a man kicked her in the stomach, knocking her to the ground, police say.

  • Tucker Carlson says his interview with Rep. Matt Gaetz about the DOJ's investigation into the lawmaker was 'one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted'

    Carlson struggled to make sense of the interview, saying, "I don't think it clarified much" and "I don't quite understand it."

  • Here are the main theories of how the Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal

    Multiple, sometimes contradictory explanations have been floated as to how the Ever Given ran aground. An investigation is ongoing.

  • Injury-hobbled Clippers can't hold back Magic in streak-dissolving loss

    Missing four starters, the Clippers start out strong before fading in a 103-96 loss to the Orlando Magic that ends their six-game winning streak.

  • Biden expected to end Trump ban on temporary foreign workers

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Democratic president has rolled back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many applicants for permanent residency - known as a green card - from entering the United States. Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • World's last Blockbuster more popular after Netflix show

    The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon, soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth two years ago. Now, a new Netflix documentary called “The Last Blockbuster” brought even more interest in the form of visitors, mail and online orders to the unassuming location in a central Oregon strip mall 170 miles east of Portland. In the backroom, staff members have been busy packaging thousands of online orders for Blockbuster T-shirts, hats and face masks, which are all made by Bend businesses.

  • Joe Biden is right to be blunt with Russia and China, but wrong on what to do next

    The Biden administration has been blunt about our relationship with Russia and China. But expecting to form alliances to confront them is unrealistic.

  • People in Myanmar are using trash to protest as the death toll climbs to more than 500

    Trash was piled high in the streets of Myanmar's main city on Tuesday as demonstrators held a series of strikes attempting to paralyze the economy.

  • NATO fighters intercepted half a dozen groups of Russian military aircraft near alliance airspace in under 6 hours

    NATO scrambled fighters 10 times to intercept an "unusual peak" in Russian military aircraft flights near alliance airspace.

  • Disney has over 50 movies coming to theaters through 2028 - here they are

    A lot of movie changes have been made to Disney's schedule, which includes Marvel, Pixar, and Fox films.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • Biden announces actions to address violence against Asian Americans

    Biden calls for a task force against anti-Asian hate, Justice Department action and money for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.