‘It’s Not an Army Here’: Russian Soldier Warns of Battlefield Collapse

Allison Quinn
·3 min read
Anadolu Agency via Getty
Anadolu Agency via Getty

Russia is said to be canceling plans to send new troops to Ukraine as more of its service members are reportedly refusing to fight following humiliating losses on the battlefield.

Ukrainian intelligence reported Wednesday that members of the 5th Separate Tank Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces are surrendering their military benefits in order to resign for their refusal to fight.

“At the same time, a catastrophic shortage of personnel is seen in the units taking part in the war against Ukraine,” the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said.

The agency did not specify how many service members have reportedly opted out. Ukrainian intelligence says Russian troops have routinely been caught venting about the dysfunction of Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation,” seemingly with increasing frequency after Ukraine launched several surprise counteroffensives in recent weeks and reclaimed large swaths of land.

In the latest audio released by Ukraine’s defense ministry, a man identified as a Russian soldier in the Kharkiv region can be heard angrily complaining about the military being in shambles, in what is described as an intercepted phone call.

“I imagined all of this differently, because there’s no kind of organization. I thought there was an army here, but it’s not an army here,” he tells a relative.

“Everyone is out for themselves,” he says.

U.S. officials have said Ukraine’s gains on the battlefield have forced Russian troops to literally flee, abandoning equipment as they retreat. According to a report by The Moscow Times, Russian forces near Izyum in the Kharkiv region lost half of their equipment in just four days this month.

Amid rising outrage among Russians over the losses, the Kremlin is said to be maneuvering to deflect blame from Putin by pinning it on military advisers instead.

But the losses in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions appear to have hit ordinary Russians harder than earlier defeats in the Kyiv region and on Snake Island, so much so that they sparked speculation on many pro-Kremlin social media channels about Ukraine taking the war well into Russian territory.

“Since no one is hearing our message and no one is preparing defense for large [Russian] cities, and the enemy at the same time is concentrating huge forces on the border with the Belgorod region, there is a great probability that they may significantly take one of the large cities under their control,” one pro-Kremlin Telegram channel warned, predicting that the “enemy will act more skillfully” and stifle communications in a late-night takeover.

The tone among Russian officials also took a swift change, with the mayor of a town in the Kaliningrad region announcing this week that celebrations for the city’s annual holiday had been canceled in light of the “tense situation” on the battlefield.

“After the funeral of one of the participants in the special military operation, which will take place this Thursday, we consider it extremely unethical and unforgivable to sing and dance joyfully in memory of the fallen and their relatives,” Grigory Sokolovsky, the mayor of Sovetsk, announced on social media.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian-appointed policemen quit en masse in Kherson due to "aggravated situation in Oblast"

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:26 Russian-appointed policemen in Kherson are resigning due to "the aggravation of the situation in Oblast." Source: UKRINFORM citing their sources in law enforcement agencies Details: Ukrinform says that Rostyslav Malynovskyi (a traitor from Kherson, who joined the Russian-created "Main Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior in Kherson Oblast") submitted his resignation letter.

  • Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Mi-8 helicopter and kill over 120 Russian soldiers Operational Command Pivden (South)

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 02:19 In southern Ukraine, the Armed Forces downed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter and struck three command posts and three areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were amassed.

  • Russian army seizes children's library and bank with assets worth US$40,000 in Kherson

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:43 The Ukrainian police have established that the Russian troops seized the premises of a children's library, a bank in Kherson, and an energy company in Nova Kakhovka.

  • Planned military deployments to Ukraine are being cancelled en masse in Russia Ukrainian intelligence

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 11:06 In Russia, planned deployments are being cancelled on a large scale due to the refusal of the military personnel to participate in hostilities in Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian officer tells how Russians fled when Ukrainian Army reached state border in Kharkiv Oblast

    Commander of the Khartia volunteer unit Vsevolod Kozhemiako in a Sept. 13 interview told NV about his participation in a counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv area.

  • Ukrainian special forces release video of fight for checkpoint near Izyum

    Ukrainian Special Operations Forces Command have published video of intense close combat with Russian invasion forces that took place at a checkpoint near Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast.

  • Near Luhansk, occupiers use hundreds of civilian cars to take their loot along General Staff

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:39 About 300 civilian cars with Kharkiv vehicle registration plates were spotted on the road to occupied Luhansk, which the Russian military uses to transport stolen goods.

  • Russia's Rosneft paid just $1 for a Norwegian oil major's main assets when the Ukraine war forced it to exit the country: report

    Norwegian energy giant Equinor sold the JV stakes to be able to drop its investment pledges, as Western oil majors scramble to leave the country, per Reuters.

  • Exclusive-As war began, Putin rejected a Ukraine peace deal recommended by his aide: sources

    Vladimir Putin's chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia's demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but Putin rejected it and pressed ahead with his military campaign, according to three people close to the Russian leadership. The Ukrainian-born envoy, Dmitry Kozak, told Putin that he believed the deal he had hammered out removed the need for Russia to pursue a large-scale occupation of Ukraine, according to these sources.

  • Ex-Mueller Investigator's Drinking Declaration Sums Up Possible Trump Second Term

    Andrew Weissmann gave MSNBC's Chris Hayes a dark prediction of what a Trump redux in the White House would be like.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits recently retaken strategic city

    His hand on his heart, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched as his country’s flag was hoisted Wednesday above the recently recaptured city of Izium, a rare foray outside the capital that highlighted Moscow’s embarrassing retreat in the face of a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week as Kyiv's soldiers pressed a stunning advance that has reclaimed large swaths of territory in the country’s northeastern Kharkiv region. As Zelenskyy looked on and sang the national anthem, the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building in the largely devastated town, where apartment buildings are blackened by fire and pockmarked by artillery strikes.

  • Office of the President says Russian occupiers taking their families from southern Ukraine back to Russia

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:11 The Office of the President of Ukraine says that Russian collaborators and occupiers in southern Ukraine and in Crimea have started to take their families back to Russia.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Key City Retaken From Russians

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Izyum, the biggest city recaptured last week during a counteroffensive in the country’s northeast that marked Ukraine’s most significant battlefield victory since repelling Russia’s attempt to seize Kyiv early in the war.Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Union’s executive, pledged in her annual state of the union address on Wednesday to work to guarantee “seamless” access for Ukraine to the bloc’s massive single market t

  • Ukraine's President Zelenskiy visits retaken towns

    STORY: Thousands of Russian troops fled Izium at the weekend, leaving behind large amounts of ammunition and equipment, in their worst defeat since they were driven back from the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in March.Commenting on the devastation he had seen in Izium, Zelenskiy said: "It’s not a shock for me... because we saw the same scenes as in Bucha... The same destroyed buildings and people killed."Zelenskiy wished health to all the servicemen and their families.

  • Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip

    The former president made a surprise visit to the Washington, D.C. area that included a trip to his golf course on Monday.

  • Ukraine's Security Service detains FSB agent with call sign "007" in Zaporizhzhia

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:50 The counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a Russian collaborator in Zaporizhzhia. The woman arrived in the city under the "cover" of a volunteer, but was actually tasked by the Russian Federation to locate units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Russian council faces dissolution after call for Putin's removal

    A group of St Petersburg local politicians who called for President Vladimir Putin to be sacked over the war in Ukraine faces the likely dissolution of their district council following a judge's ruling on Tuesday, one of the deputies said. Another council member, Dmitry Palyuga, said the same court then fined him 47,000 roubles ($780) for "discrediting" the authorities by calling for Putin's removal. Last week, a group of deputies from the council appealed to the State Duma to bring charges of state treason against Putin and strip him of power, citing a series of reasons including Russia's military losses in Ukraine and the damage to its economy from Western sanctions.

  • In liberated Ukraine town, locals sob with relief, relate harrowing accounts

    The guns had gone quiet after three days of fighting in the battle-scarred northeast Ukrainian town of Balakliia, but Mariya Tymofiyeva said it was only when she saw Ukrainian soldiers that it hit her that over six months of Russian occupation had ended. "I was walking away... when I saw an armoured personnel carrier coming onto the square with a Ukrainian flag: my heart just tightened up and I began to sob," the 43-year-old resident said, her voice trembling with emotion. On Tuesday, she was among a crowd of residents receiving food parcels from a van at the same square where the Ukrainian flag was dramatically hoisted last week in one of the first images of Ukraine's extraordinary northeastern counteroffensive.

  • ‘We Have Nowhere to Run,’ Says Russian Soldier in Kharkiv

    Ukrainian Armed Forces via ReutersAs Russian defense officials on Tuesday stayed mum on new defeats in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, a Russian soldier was caught calling home to tell his family the Russians are “losing” and have no way out.That’s according to audio released by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, which said it had intercepted a phone call between the soldier based in Kharkiv and his father.“What’s up, how are things?” the father asks, prompting the blunt

  • 'Situation more difficult by the hour': Ukrainian forces break through to Russian border: Sept. 12 recap

    Ukraine making major gains as a Russian-installed official said Ukrainian forces outnumbered Russian troops by 8-to-1.