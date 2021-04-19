‘We will not back down’: KC candlelight vigil honors those killed by police officers

Those attending a candlelight vigil held Sunday night to honor Black people killed by police couldn’t help but see their deaths as a reminder that they could be next.

“We see ourselves in these victims of police violence,” said 21-year-old Brandon Henderson of Kansas City. “I don’t know if every white person sees it that way.”

It’s like two different worlds, Henderson said at the vigil at the Swope Park bandstand in Kansas City.

“For me, every time I see it, it’s a reminder that you know, like I could be next,” he said. “I just wish people understood that this is very traumatic when something like this happens.”

He said he wished people would just ask themselves how they would feel if it was their brother or someone close to them who was taken by police.

Dozens of people attended the vigil which honored Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo and Dominque Lucious as well as those killed by police in Kansas City.

A police officer fatally shot 20-year-old Wright April 11 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, during a traffic stop. A Chicago police officer shot 13-year-old Toledo on March 29 during a foot chase. Lucious, a 26-year-old transgender woman, was shot to death April 8 at a Springfield home by a man she had met.

“We wanted to give the community a space to mourn and grieve in the light of the events that have been happening,” said Amaia Cook, a community organizer with Kansas City’s Black Rainbow, an organization dedicated to liberating all oppressed people.

“So we wanted to bring awareness to the national coverage that’s been surrounding Dante Wright along with bring awareness to some of the events in Kansas City that haven’t been giving getting as much coverage or that have been but kind of level down.”

Black Rainbow sees the vigil as being just as important as a protest because it honors people’s lives and allows people to come together and grieve, Cook said. She added that she hopes people understand that they are there for them.

“We as an organization just want our community that we stand with them and we want to show them our support in whatever way that looks — if that’s a vigil, or if that’s a protest or a community program event,” she said. “We want to respect all Black lives, those that have been murdered but also those that are existing in the community now.”

Rev. Vernon Percy Howard Jr., the president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City, said he was honored to stand with Black Rainbow and other like-minded organizations who “refuse to allow the brutality of of Black and brown people in Kansas City to go unaccounted for, to go ignored.”

Bringing up the name of Ryan Stokes, who was shot and killed by Kansas City police, Howard said there was no justice for him.

“This is why we will not shut up,” Howard said. “And we will not back down.”

They will never be silent and they will never go home until Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith is held accountable, Howard said.

Twenty-year-old Richaad Winn of Kansas City said he walked home in tears with his head in his hands when he found out that Wright had been shot and killed by police.

In Wright, Winn saw someone that looked like him, talked like him and dressed like him. He called for everyone to have more empathy.

“We just want to be accepted by somebody,” Winn said. “I want to be seen and I want to be heard.”