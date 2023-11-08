'Not the bad guy': Man accused of killing wife in front of children claims self-defense

The man accused of fatally shooting his wife while driving in an SUV with their two infant children told authorities that he acted in self-defense, according to court documents released Wednesday by the Dearborn County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mohammed Mondal, 45, of Bright, Indiana, is charged with murder and neglect of a dependent in connection with the killing of his wife, 40-year-old Stacy Mondal.

Deputies with the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office responded just before noon on Monday to the St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital to investigate a shooting and learned that Mondal shot his wife seven times, Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said in a Facebook post.

The shooting happened near Stateline Road and U.S. Route 50 while the couple was on their way to an appointment to have photos taken of their 1-year-old and 2-month-old boys, who were buckled into car seats in the backseat.

During an interview with investigators, Mondal said he and his wife had been arguing and that she reached for a gun in the open center console, Detective Jack Stevens wrote in an affidavit.

Mondal also claimed his wife pointed the gun at him before he reached for a 9mm gun that he had on his person and shot her.

In a follow-up interview on Tuesday, Mondal told the investigators he had to open fire on his wife to “neutralize the threat,” the detective wrote. “Mondal said that he remembered looking at the road, but does not know if he was still firing while he was driving as he went blank and said, ‘I’m not the bad guy.’”

Mondal said he called 911 immediately after the shooting but hung up. He then called his neighbor, who is a sergeant with the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.

During that call, Mondal initially said the shooting was an accident before claiming that he did it in self-defense, according to the affidavit.

Before deputies took Stacy Mondal inside the hospital, they noticed a small, black handgun was lying on the passenger side floorboard near her feet. She had “little to no signs of life” when she was brought into the emergency room, the detective wrote.

Mondal was taken into custody on Monday and is currently being housed at the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center. He’s expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man claims self-defense as reason for shooting wife in front of kids