Not a baker? Not a problem as cookie sales rollout homemade recipes

Dec. 2—TRAVERSE CITY — Community members can find cookies and other sweet treats around the area this month.

Trinity Lutheran Church and School's 25th annual Christmas Cookie Sale will open at 9 a.m. Dec. 9 in the gym.

Event Co-Chair Charlene Lutes said they usually have around 20,000 cookies. Varieties include buckeye balls, wreaths, decorated and "old world" from different countries.

"They're all homemade in our kitchen," she said. "We have about 12 bakers baking, rolling out dough, decorating ... It's a big operation."

Event planning begins in August, and the baking starts Oct. 1. Lutes said they wrap it up in early December.

The sale will include pre-assembled variety packs or attendees can select their own individual cookies. Lutes said the packages make good gifts.

The proceeds support the church and school.

"We appreciate all the support we've had from the community," Lutes said.

A Cookie Walk will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at Fife Lake Public Library. Friends of the Library members can come at 9 a.m. to shop.

Friends of the Fife Lake Public Library President Denise Berthiaume said this is their second-annual event.

"Last year was pretty successful, so we decided to do it again," Berthiaume said. "We had more than 60 varieties last year and made $1,400. All the money goes to our library so they can expand their programs."

Community members contributed items to this sale, including cookies, fudge, candy, bread and pies. Berthiaume said people pay per item for bread and pie and by the pound for other items.

Additionally, cookbooks will be sold. Berthiaume said this was a collaboration between the Friends of the Library and Fife Lake Chamber of Commerce.

"It includes soups and stews and all kinds of recipes," she said.

Other places to find cookies in northern Michigan:

* Friends of the Kalkaska County Library's Holiday Cookie Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 7-8 at the library

* Old Mission Women's Club annual Holiday Cookie Sale from 8 a.m. to noon

* Dec. 9 at Peninsula Township Hall

* Cookie Swap Run at 9 a.m. Dec. 9 at Fleet Feet in downtown Traverse City

* Cookie Walk and Soup Lunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at Redeemer Lutheran Church