We are not blinded by the smoke. Ohio lawmakers have marijuana, tobacco double standard

We see what you are trying to do with weed

Re "House bill would let cities limit use of pot," Nov. 30: So let me get this straight, "...a patchwork of local bans is ineffective" when it comes to flavored tobacco but is perfectly acceptable when it comes to recreational marijuana.

It's almost as if the Ohio House Republicans don't think anyone's paying attention.

Ron Freeland, Columbus

Thanks for the education on education

As a retired Ohio public school teacher and administrator, with over 40 years of service, I want to publicly thank William Phillis for another of his spot-on history lessons presented in his clear and precise Nov. 17 column, “DeWine, lawmakers need an education on education."

There is not a person that has more experience, and devoted their lives, to Ohio public schools, and the common good, than Phillis.

I had the unique privilege to also testify in opposition to this undemocratic and unconstitutional awarding of the State Board of Education to the governor at the same hearing with Dr. Phillis earlier this year.

William L. Phillis

Sadly, the last people that the gerrymandered supermajority in the general assembly want to hear from are people that have devoted their lives to educating our Ohio public school children. I join countless other Ohioans in gratitude to Phillis for his lifetime of championing Ohio public school education and the common good of all.

Mike Halaiko, Pickerington

