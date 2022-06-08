'Not if...but when': Bryan County sheriff responds to mass shooting threat by 911 caller

Last week, and days after another mass shooting in the U.S., the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating what some felt were threats against their community.

An unidentified man called the Bryan County 911 center on May 31 and began talking about the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. The man called from a blocked number several times. In the first call, he asked the dispatcher how hard it is to get an AR-15, according to a post on the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The post has since been removed.

Moments later, a male supervisor took over the call and asked what the caller’s emergency was.

He replied by saying, “my emergency is that you might need to duck, there might be a mass shooting in your area, I don’t know. The question is not if there will be another mass shooting. The question is when and where it will be”.

The caller began commenting on second amendment rights before the call was disconnected. He continued to call the 911 center before being connected to a Bryan County deputy.

“Supervisors from Bryan County 911, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit, the BCSO Command Staff and other law enforcement agency members have listened to the recording and heard no threats of violence of any kind, especially threats that may be directed toward any person or any person(s) in the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, 911 Center, the Bryan County community or any other community," the Facebook post continued.

"At this time, it is our belief that the caller’s intent was to call the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, not 911, and to badger us as to our second amendment right to bear arms and to tell us that because Daniel Defense is a manufacturer in Bryan County, ‘the blood is on your hands.’ Once this was done the caller disconnected and hasn’t called back as of this date.”

Mark Crowe

Sheriff Mark Crowe thinks the caller was lashing out against Daniel Defense. The gun manufacturer made the rifle Salvador Ramos used to allegedly kill students and teachers at Robb Elementary School last month. Despite the caller’s language, Crowe does not believe he is a threat to the community.

“We do understand that in the aftermath of recent mass shootings that tensions are high, but we have identified no credible threat at this time,” said Crowe.

“However, everyone should remain vigilant and alert and if anyone sees or hears anything that needs the attention of law enforcement, please advise us immediately. We are continuing to investigate this call, and with the help of other agencies, are trying to identify the caller while continuing to remain alert ourselves.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

