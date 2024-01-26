Not my Buc-ee's! New XXL BBQ brisket sandwich has some Texans irate

If you've driven through I-35, you've more than likely stopped at a Buc-ee's convenience store.

The Texas superstore rolled out a XXL chopped beef sandwich. The "larger" sandwiches are going for $12.99. The XXL sandwich is 13 oz compared to their regular sandwich that's 8 oz.

Buc-ee's regulars have reacted on social media to the price of the robust, XXL brisket sandwich. Some have complained that fries and a drink should be included in the price of the sandwich.

"$14 for a BBQ sandwich? No thank you," said Gerado Martinez in a social media comment.

Andrew Mast said on a Facebook post that the price of this hot food item was too much for his wallet.

"I support just about everything Buc-ees, but this is insanity!" he said. "Their sandwiches are subpar, to begin with. Look at the price before you grab something from the hot rack, I think they go up weekly."

Not all fans are upset. As long as the sandwich is "bussin'," the price just comes with the territory, some fans expressed. One fan who goes by therealfoodstalker on Instagram shared his thoughts on social media about the sandwich.

"Buc-ee's...Buc-ee's... Buc-ee's is buckin' because boy, this sandwich right here go crazy!" he said on this IG reel.

Some appreciate the thickness of the sandwich. Chris Flores, a self-acclaimed food critic based in San Antonio, Texas, said he's fine with the price of the bigger sandwich.

"It's actually really heavy," he said. "I'm not pissed that this costs $13 bucks. It's not like they're being stingy and charging you $13 bucks. You're actually getting quite a bit of meat. I like it. I'm satisfied."

Many consider $13 to be costly for a sandwich, but Buc-ee's loyalists remain.

What states are Buc-ee's locations in?

Since 2019, the Texas chain has three additional stores in Alabama, two in Florida, two in Georgia, two in Tennessee and one each in Kentucky, Missouri and South Carolina, respectively.

Here are some states besides Texas where people can find their beloved Buc-ee's:

Athens, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama

Leeds, Alabama

Loxley, Alabama

Daytona Beach, Florida

Saint Augustine, Florida

Calhoun, Georgia

Warner Robins, Georgia

Richmond, Kentucky

Springfield, Missouri

Florence, South Carolina

Crossville, Tennessee

Sevierville, Tennessee

