'You are not a chick': Video shows argument between trans councilwoman and store owner over anti-transgender sign

A Star Wars shop owner in Washington doesn't "give a s***" about feelings anymore after a confrontation with a transgender councilwoman.

Councilwoman Tiesa Meskis, a biological male who identifies as a woman, confronted Don Sucher over a sign in his store that she said was offensive and anti-trans on Wednesday.

“If you are born with a d***, you are not a chick,” read the sign posted at the Sucher & Sons Star Wars Shop.

Meskis described the sign as offensive and requested Sucher to remove it.

She entered the store and confronted Sucher before he asked her to leave, which she did, a video of the incident showed.

The argument poured onto the streets as the two can be seen yelling at one another.

“Trans women are women,” Meskis said in the video she posted online.

“You’re nuts,” Sucher said in response during the five-minute confrontation.

"I don’t care what they do, but don’t come in here and complain to me about stuff," Sucher told KING 5, a local news station, after the incident. "I have free speech."

The store owner has received compliments and support over the sign, he said.

"Everybody’s loved it," Sucher said. "Everybody’s taken pictures of it."

“I don’t give a **** about feelings anymore,” he added. "I'm 70 ******* 8. I went to Vietnam to fight for all this ****. Do you think I care about some a******'s feelings? Absolutely not!”

Meskis has received support over the incident, she said.

"What he wrote there was so demeaning and so dismissive of who I am, who any trans woman is," she said.

The councilwoman ultimately agreed that Sucher has the right to express himself, but Meskis said she wished that he chose to do so in a way that was less offensive to community members such as herself.

"We are people," she said. "We are who we are, and we all want to be accepted in our community."

The Washington Examiner reached out to Meskis for comment.

