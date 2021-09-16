The White House tamped down Thursday on concerns about President Joe Biden's health after he repeatedly coughed during recent public remarks.

Biden coughed often, and apologized for doing so, during his remarks Wednesday and Thursday at the White House and Tuesday evening at an anti-recall campaign rally for Gov. Gavin Newsom in California.

"Many of us were in the East Room watching the president," NBC News's Kelly O'Donnell first posed to White House press secretary Jen Psaki during Thursday's briefing. "We've seen him on many occasions where he has a repeated cough. What is the situation with that cough?"

"It's not a concern," Psaki responded flatly. "We have a doctor who travels with him, obviously, who checks in if there is ever warranted, and certainly that continues to be the case, as it has been since the beginning of his presidency."

O'Donnell pressed Psaki for an "explanation," prompting the top White House spokeswoman to cite "a range of reasons why we may need to clear our throat."

"We may have a little light cold," she continued. "That's certainly something that presidents, elected officials, that reporters, or spokespeople can confront. But it's not a medical concern."

'Not a concern': White House downplays Biden's recent 'repeated' coughs at public appearances