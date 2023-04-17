‘Not Constructive to Demonize’: Incoming Chicago Mayor Defends Teens after Weekend Violence

After hundreds of teenagers and young adults descended on the Loop in downtown Chicago over the weekend, destroying cars and brawling in the streets, mayor-elect Brandon Johnson cautioned against “demonizing” the vandals.

It “is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities,” Johnson said in a statement released on Sunday.

“Our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome for both residents and visitors.”

Over the weekend, two male teenagers were shot amid the chaos as local law enforcement arrested nine adults and six juveniles, with charges ranging from unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle to reckless conduct.

While Johnson, a former Cook County commissioner, deflected attention from the violence and misbehavior, Chicago’s sitting mayor, Lori Lightfoot, was unswerving in her condemnation of “reckless, disrespectful and unlawful behavior.”

“As I have said before, we as a city cannot and will not allow any of our public spaces to become a platform for criminal conduct,” Lightfoot noted in a statement. “Most importantly, parents and guardians must know where their children are and be responsible for their actions. Instilling the important values of respect for people and property must begin at home.”

Johnson has come under fire for earlier comments made in support of “defund the police” and his advocacy for reallocating social spending toward more therapeutic approaches to crime.

“I don’t look at it as a slogan. It’s an actual, real political goal,” Johnson said during a radio interview in 2020. Chicago’s “failed approaches…have brought trauma to communities across the city.”

