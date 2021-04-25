It’s not cops’ job ‘to raise your kid,’ Texas sheriff says in wake of police shootings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dawson White
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Texas sheriff’s Facebook post in response to recent officer-involved shootings across the U.S. has been met with mixed responses online.

Throckmorton County Sheriff Doc Wigington on Friday posted to the office’s Facebook page admonishing parents for what he called a “failure” to raise “respectful, responsible” children who “listen to authority figures.”

“In the news cycle over the last few weeks have been stories of young people being shot by police in some type of altercation or another,” Wigington wrote. “The public is quick to jump on the officers involved stating a need for more training, better de-escalation tactics, and possibly shooting the subject in the leg.”

His post comes during a month that has seen several officer-involved shootings and just days after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on three charges in the 2020 death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man. Floyd died after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

As Chauvin’s conviction was handed down, police in Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, who was seen on body camera footage lunging at another girl with a knife, USA Today reported. Police were on the scene about 10 seconds before the shots were fired, according to the outlet.

On April 11, Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, who officials said mistakenly pulled out her gun instead of her Taser, the Associated Press reported.

Just a few days later, 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot and killed with his hands raised by a Chicago police officer. Toledo was running down an alley early April 16 when the officer yelled for Toledo to stop and raise his hands, according to KXAS.

Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies as they carried out a search warrant in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on April 21, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.

Their deaths sent shockwaves through the country, sparking protests, outrage and calls for police reform.

Wigington defended police training in his post before chiding parents for how they raise their kids.

He also addressed suggestions that police should be trained in and implement deescalation tactics, saying that such tactics “only work when the subject is willing to listen and not in a rage.”

“IT IS NOT THE JOB OF THE OFFICER TO RAISE YOUR KID,” he wrote, adding that “parents need to take responsibility for the actions of their FAILURE to raise their child to be respectful, responsible and listen to authority figures.”

He goes on to say that sometimes children are wrong and need to be disciplined.

“Jumping on teachers, coaches etc. All their life gives the kids a feeling they can do no wrong and they do not have to comply with authority figures,” he said, finishing his post saying, “By the time that law enforcement has to get involved in your child’s life its usually past time to be a parent.”

His post as been met with mixed responses.

Some said Wigington’s post doesn’t address corruption or poor practices within law enforcement agencies.

“Sheriff, with all due respect, all parents expect their children, as the public expects, to be protected and served by law enforcement. Unfortunately, many in your ranks take extrajudicial measures and are easily corrupted,” one person wrote. “The good in law enforcement is tainted by those behaviors and especially worsened when the good turns their back upon witnessing bad.”

“It’s not always about respect,” another wrote. “Sometimes they need help and I think officers need to be trained in order to handle situations like this.”

Others said they thought Wigington was spot-on.

“It’s definitely a family problem in this country,” one person wrote. “These young adults have no regard for anyone but themselves. It’s called friending your child, instead of Discipline!!!”

Following his post, Wigington talked to KTXS and addressed his comments along with the Chauvin trial, calling the former officer’s actions “a failure of leadership” and saying that he “should have been off the force a long time ago.”

He added that his post wasn’t meant to be political and that he just wanted to call out parents and urge them to step up.

“My post had nothing to do with race, it has nothing to do with any race unless you want to count the human race,” he told the outlet. “It has nothing to do with any political (party) whether they’re Democrat, Republican, Independent, it doesn’t have anything to do with that.”

Many law enforcement officers have vowed to do better In the wake of Chauvin’s conviction and April’s police shootings.

“Justice has been served. NYPD will be out tonight to ensure that peaceful demonstrations have the ability to proceed safely,” New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shay tweeted.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott tweeted “the work of doing justice for George Floyd doesn’t end today,” adding, “those of us entrusted with the responsibility of law enforcement must build trust where we have it, restore trust where we’ve lost it, and earn trust even where we’ve never had it.”

Abilene, Texas, police chief Marcus Dudley said,“justice has been served, but it is essential for us to continue our efforts to do better as our nation begins to heal,” KTXS reported.

Throckmorton County is about two hours west of Fort Worth.

Read next:

Police kill 2 Black people within hours of Chauvin conviction. ‘More to do,’ activists say

7-year-old girl fatally shot in McDonald’s drive-thru, Illinois police say

Recommended Stories

  • Woman arrested after leaving scene of crash that killed man, Arlington police say

    The crash occurred on Friday afternoon in the 1900 block of East Park Row Drive.

  • YC-backed Kidato raises $1.4M seed to scale its online school for K-12 students in Africa

    In public schools across Africa, classrooms are often overcrowded and this affects how teachers and students interact. The large classroom creates too much work for teachers leaving students' individual problems unattended. Private schools are modeled to fix these issues, but they can be expensive for the average African middle-class professional with kids.

  • How to Make Your Home Smell Exactly Like a Fancy Hotel

    Champagne taste on a beer budget is our cross to bear in life. Which is why we’re always so delighted to stumble upon hacks for our high-end aspirations.Our latest win? Lemon water stew—a glorious cheat for...

  • Nicola Sturgeon under fire over claims independent Scotland could avoid hard England border

    Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly failed to explain how a separate Scotland in the EU could avoid a hard border with England, admitting that her government had done no analysis of the impact on people's incomes. In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr, the First Minister insisted negotiations would take place with the UK Government to retain free trade with the rest of the UK while also being part of the EU single market. But she floundered when asked why a separate Scotland would be "the only part of the EU" not to have a hard border with a neighbouring country that is not part of the bloc. Around 60 per cent of Scottish exports go to the rest of the UK – more than three times the value of those that go to the EU – and Mr Marr pointed out that the bloc's rules mean "you can't have both" free trade with the Continent and England. Asked to explain how she would police the English border "as would be your duty", Ms Sturgeon said she would work to ensure that there were "no difficulties" for businesses "in terms of their day-to-day experience in trading". However, she provided no details of how this could be achieved despite making it clear she was "not denying" what the regulations said. Mr Marr said he did not see the "way through" to keep an open border with England. Ms Sturgeon said the implications of separation would be set out ahead of the second referendum she wants to stage by the end of 2023, while Scotland is still recovering from the Covid pandemic.

  • Biden keeps tipping his hand before making big moves

    President Biden has repeatedly telegraphed tough decisions with earlier announcements designed to cushion the blow.Driving the news: On Friday, the White House announced a generic call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey. Less than 24 hours later, the president issued a statement labeling a World War I Armenian massacre "genocide," angering the Turks.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSeveral weeks ago, Biden released a slate of career foreign service officers he was nominating to be U.S. ambassadors.The president will soon announce a series of friends and donors to marquee diplomatic jobs, a traditional source of friction between political appointees and careerists at the State Department.On April 14, Biden also announced his new liaison to the Asian American Pacific Islander community just before he sat down with a group of AAPI lawmakers — including two who had demanded just such an appointment.Why it matters: Good policy stems from good politics, and Biden prides himself on being a gentleman. But the two-step also reveals what bettors would call a presidential "tell."Biden previously telegraphed future headlines with calls to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Axios' Hans Nichols notes.He called Salman on Feb. 25, a day before declassifying an intelligence report saying the king's son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, had approved an operation to "capture or kill" Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.Nichols scooped the president with news of the call.The president also called Putin two days before announcing sanctions against Russian officials for cyberattacks against the U.S. and its interests.A brutal military campaign launched by the Ottoman Empire in April 1915 resulted in the deaths of 1.5 million people. The Turkish government has long resisted the label "genocide," saying the deaths were typical of warfare.Two statements illustrated Biden's communications — and diplomatic — approach.At 2 p.m. Friday, as the workweek wound down, the White House announced his call with Erdoğan.The generic readout said the president conveyed "his interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements."It also announced the two leaders would meet during a NATO summit in June "to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues."At noon Saturday, the White House released a statement recognizing the anniversary in Armenia and branding the deaths genocide."We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated," said the president's statement.The Turkish government responded by summoning the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, for a meeting with its foreign minister in the capital of Ankara.The bottom line: As with a presidential campaign, a schedule provides insight not just into current activities but future strategy.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • EU set to welcome fully vaccinated U.S. tourists this summer: report

    After being off-limits for more than a year, the European Union will open its borders to American travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 this summer, the New York Times reported Sunday.

  • Glenn Close knows all about 'Da Butt' in Oscars' game

    The premise for an interlude at the Oscars was simple: Questlove played a song and a chosen celebrity had to guess if the tune was ever nominated for or won an Oscar. The game, run by “Judas and the Black Messiah” actor Lil Rel Howery towards the end of the Oscars live show, featured Andra Day, Daniel Kaluuya and Glenn Close. When it was Close’s turn, E.U.’s “Da Butt” played for a few seconds.

  • COVID-19: Singapore detects 40 new cases, all imported

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (25 April) confirmed the detection of 40 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,006.

  • 'I will not return to work': Myanmar coup cripples healthcare system

    Myanmar's medical workers are finding themselves torn between their patients and a military government.

  • Computer chip shortage may leave auto sector idling

    What was initially downplayed as a brief hiccup in the supply of semiconductors looks more and more like a shortage that may last throughout the year in what would be a big blow to automakers.

  • The most breathtaking space pictures of 2021 so far include a black hole, the "Lost Galaxy" and Jupiter's jet streams.

    NASA has shared some mesmerizing space pictures taken this year. Here are the highlights.

  • I'm a trans reporter who started testosterone the day Arkansas passed its anti-trans law. Here's how I navigate reporting on trans issues.

    It often feels like weight of the world is on my shoulders. If I miss a news hit, I wonder if anyone will care.

  • Betty Boothroyd, 91, 'investigated by ethics watchdog for missing sexual harassment training'

    Baroness Boothroyd, the former Commons Speaker, is facing an investigation by Parliament’s ethics watchdog for failing to attend a sexual harassment course, it was reported on Saturday night. The 91-year-old did not attend a training session - which is compulsory for peers, but not MPs - because she was recovering from open-heart surgery. But despite informing the standards commissioner of her medical condition, she was told a formal probe would still be opened into her conduct, the Mail on Sunday reported. She is one of 60 peers facing investigation over their failure to attend the session, called Valuing Everyone, run by a controversial consultancy which has also overseen Parliament’s unconscious bias training. In correspondence shared with the newspaper, Lady Boothroyd told the standards watchdog: “The reason I have not been able to respond to the requirements is due to the fact that early in March 2020, I was advised by two consultants to leave London and isolate at my home in the country. “I had [an] aorta valve replacement followed by [a] leak in [the] mitral valve. The respiratory consultant in particular insisted I stay out of London and in the country.” Lucy Scott-Moncrieff, the House of Lords commissioner for standards, asked in her response whether the medical condition meant Lady Boothroyd could not attend the course online. Lady Boothroyd said this was the case. The following day, however, Ms Scott-Moncrief announced she would be investigating Lady Boothroyd regardless. The peer told the Mail on Sunday: “I’m very happy to be trained when this is all over - you’re never too old to learn.” Neil O’Brien, the Tory MP, told the newspaper: “The idea that Betty Boothroyd, who is one of the most widely respected parliamentarians of her generation, is some kind of threat because she hasn’t done some online course is beyond laughable.”

  • Willie Cauley-Stein with an alley oop vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Willie Cauley-Stein (Dallas Mavericks) with an alley oop vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 04/24/2021

  • Viola Davis Brings Ethereal Glamour to the 2021 Oscars in White Alexander McQueen Gown

    The star's Oscar nomination for her performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom broke her own record as the most nominated Black actress ever at the Academy Awards

  • Which Type of Tortilla Is Healthier?

    Soft tortillas are the traditional base for Mexican fajitas or burritos—but, depending on the type of flour or cornmeal used, these thin round flatbreads can vary widely in calories, sodium, and ...

  • Mom faces murder charge after 5-year-old daughter found stabbed, NC deputies say

    The child died at the scene, deputies said.

  • Triple stabbing breaks out in parking lot of Quincy tavern, police say

    Two of the three victims were stabbed multiple times and one of them is in serious condition, according to police.

  • Britain's Ben Ainslie beats Slingsby's Aussies in SailGP

    British star Sir Ben Ainslie pulled ahead of Australia’s Tom Slingsby early on the second leg of the podium race and held on to win the opening regatta of SailGP’s second season Sunday on a wild day in strong wind on Bermuda’s Great Sound. This time the victory counts for Ainslie, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and former America’s Cup winner. Ainslie joined SailGP following its inaugural season of 2019 and dominated what had been the Season 2 opener in Sydney in February 2020.

  • Rescue groups decry loss of migrant lives in Mediterranean

    Rescue groups and the Vatican are decrying the latest deaths of migrants who put to sea in traffickers’ unseaworthy boats, amid laments that central Mediterranean nations are choosing not to dispatch vessels to save them. Aid group Alarm Phone said in a tweet that despite a spotter plane locating an overcrowded ship in the sea north of Libya on Wednesday and pleas for help from the occupants, "only non-state actors actively searched for the boat in distress at sea.”