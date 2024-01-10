'Not as damaging.' Cape storm brings flooding, wind. Another storm coming this weekend.

The main course of Tuesday night's storm, high winds and heavy rain, was conveniently served while most Cape Codders were asleep. By daybreak on Wednesday, conditions had improved, with only a few scattered power outages around the peninsula.

According to the National Weather Service, locations around the Cape received approximately 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain. Wind gusts from the storm reached 65 mph in Chatham and Dennis, according to the National Weather Service, with a 64 mph gust reported in Wellfleet.

A stormy dessert arrived around the time of high tide on Wednesday morning, with flooding on Nobska Road and Surf Drive in Falmouth and Commercial Street in Provincetown's East End.

Surf Drive in Falmouth was flooded during a rain and wind storm that swept across Cape Cod on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A section of road near 600 Commercial St. in Provincetown was temporarily closed to traffic after water flooded the area. But it could have been worse, according to an email from Dan Riviello, Provincetown's assistant town manager.

"Thankfully, the impacts from (the) storm were not as damaging as they could have been," wrote Riviello. "While the wind and rain were very strong overnight, the wind speed and direction died down significantly this morning ahead of high tide, which prevented any significant coastal flooding in the East End."

While we may have dodged real trouble this time around, the weather jukebox seems poised to play another unpleasant tune.

According to the National Weather Service forecast discussion, "dry weather follows for Thursday and Friday before another significant storm will impact the region Friday night into Saturday bringing another round of strong winds and heavy rain."

Here is the Hyannis forecast from the National Weather Service:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 14 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday night: Rain likely, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 35. Windy, with a southeast wind of 7 to 17 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Storm-fueled waves slam into Provincetown's East End at high tide on Wednesday morning.

Saturday: Rain, mainly before noon. High near 53. Windy, with a southeast wind of 30 to 37 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Windy, with a west wind of 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy, with a west wind of 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

