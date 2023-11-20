If not defeated, Russia will attack again — Duda

Unless Russian forces are defeated in Ukraine, Moscow will remain committed to further aggression in Europe, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Nov. 20, as reported by news agency PAP.

During a press event, a journalist asked the president if eastern European countries and NATO should continue supporting Ukraine militarily.

“If Russia is not defeated, it will attack again; there is no doubt that Ukraine is the battleground where our security's future is being determined,” said Duda.

He added that the new Polish government is likely to continue with the policy of aiding Ukraine in its fights against Russian aggression.

“No matter the political spectrum, the Polish leadership is expected to sustain a policy that aligns with both Polish and European interests,” the president said.

“[Therefore,] supporting Ukraine is obvious.”

