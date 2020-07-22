'This is not a dictatorship!': Portland protesters push back harder against Trump, federal agents

PORTLAND, Ore. — Najee Gow paced the street Tuesday in front of the graffiti-covered federal courthouse, a megaphone at his lips.

“Feds go home! Feds go home! Get out of our city!” the 22-year-old man shouted. “This is not a dictatorship! This is a democracy!”

Gow was putting words to a wave of growing anger and resentment in Portland after President Donald Trump suddenly deployed more than 100 federal law enforcement agents last week to the liberal city he has repeatedly criticized.

Critics said the president is testing out heavy-handed enforcement in Portland, a largely white city known as one of the most progressive in the nation, before moving on to more diverse cities. They also accused the president of creating more conflict amid ongoing national protests over racial injustice and police brutality against Black Americans.

“My sense is they chose Portland because if they had rolled this out in, say, Minneapolis, it would mean to come in direct confrontation with many more Black activists," said Joe Lowndes, a professor of political science at the University of Oregon. "With Portland, it’s a whiter city and they can demonize Antifa or the idea of anarchist looters and kind of take race out of it in a direct way, and make it seem more sympathetic.’’

If anything, activists said, the president's show of force seemed to give protesters an injection of energy and enthusiasm, with many returning after weeks of shrinking protests.

"People are legit afraid for their rights," Gow, a nurse, told USA TODAY. "They are coming for our rights. They are exercising martial law."

As in many cities, Portland residents have been taking to the streets for nearly two months to call for police reform following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes over a report of an alleged counterfeit $20 bill.

When some of those protests turned destructive, Trump blamed the cities' Democratic mayors for not shutting them down. Then, without warning, images of armored agents in Portland beating and gassing unarmed protesters, including a Navy veteran, and reports of anonymous agents snatching protesters into unmarked vans began spreading online last week, fueling a national debate about the use of federal forces against U.S. citizens.

“This is a democracy, not a dictatorship," Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday in a statement. "We cannot have secret police abducting people in unmarked vehicles.”

Trump vowed to send federal agents to other cities. “We’re looking at Chicago, too. We’re looking at New York,” he said Monday at the White House. “All run by very liberal Democrats. All run, really, by the radical left.”

In Portland, activists said the federal presence had created more violence. According to federal court documents filed Tuesday, there are 114 federal officers deployed to Portland, including representatives from the Federal Protective Service, Immigration Customs Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Marshals Service. Many of the deployed agents are wearing Department of Homeland Security patches but not nametags.

Gow, who is Black, had purposefully avoided the protests for weeks, worried he'd be targeted by Portland police because the city has so few Black men. But with more and more white people protesting, Gow said he felt safer raising his voice. Portland is 77% white and 6% Black, meaning there are only about 40,000 Black people in the city.

We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it. Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2020

As he screamed into his megaphone, Gow urged protesters to remain peaceful but to not back down. Gow said any violence from protesters would give Trump more reason to make an example out of Portland.

“As a Black man, I am asking you, for the sake of my life, peacefully protest,” he yelled, walking the graffiti-covered sidewalk in his flip-flops, directing his message at pedestrians and passing drivers alike. “Remain peaceful and our message will be heard. When they beat you, let it happen. When they tear gas you, let it happen. Every time you fight back it gives them a reason to f--- us up.”