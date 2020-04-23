Not all who die are counted: What we know about the people who may be missing from coronavirus stats

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Michael Pellettiere had been fighting a persistent cough for a week.

The 54-year-old Melbourne man usually doesn't go to the doctor.

But his cough apparently concerned him enough that he reached out to his family to let them know he was sick, and headed to urgent care on April 6. The wait was so long he left.

Two days later he was found dead at home.

Pellettiere was never tested for COVID-19.

He had multiple health conditions that put him at high risk from the new coronavirus: he was overweight, had gout and was immunocompromised. But his father and brother will never know if COVID-19 contributed to his demise. His listed cause of death: heart attack. An autopsy was never performed and his body cremated last week.

Across Florida, medical examiners are responsible for investigating and confirming any possible COVID-19 deaths. Counting the coronavirus dead as accurately as possible is critical to assessing just how great a threat the virus poses.

But what constitutes a coronavirus death? The answer, it seems, changes depending on who's doing the counting.

At the start of the pandemic, state and federal authorities issued guidance aimed at ensuring an accurate death count.

For medical examiners in Florida this included instructions on how to handle a death if it was referred from a hospital, the public or a funeral home. In every case, a positive COVID-19 test was required, according to guidance from the state Medical Examiners Commission.

That can mean waiting on a test result taken at a hospital before a patient died.

It also can mean testing the dead.

"The only way currently to confirm a positive case is with testing," Brevard Medical Examiner's Office investigator Craig Engelson wrote in an email.

While securing testing has been a challenge for the living, medical examiners offices across Florida have not reported difficulty securing tests when needed, according to the chair of the Medical Examiners Commission, Dr. Stephen J. Nelson. He was aware of at least a handful of cases confirmed post-mortem.

All that's needed is a request to the Department of Health, said Nelson, who is also the chief medical examiner for Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties.

In Brevard at least three post-mortem tests have been conducted and all have come back negative.

Engelson said his office has provided funeral homes with questions to ask prior to picking up a cadaver from a hospital. If any dead had tested positive or awaiting results, the funeral home notifies the Medical Examiner's office and will not handle the body until cleared to do so.