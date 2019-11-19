'We are not drag queens': For transgender people in 2019, a conflicted reality of breakthroughs, barriers

2019 is the year Ash Penn, a passionate transgender resident of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was able to “come out as a whole” and feel the warm embrace of acceptance.

It has been a year that saw a wow moment in politics when transgender rights popped up in platforms of the Democratic presidential candidates.

But 2019 is also the year in which transgender people were barred from the U.S. military.

And it has been a year in which at least 22 transgender or gender-nonconforming people have died in unsettling acts of violence.

This is the conflicted reality for the transgender community: progress and acceptance amid the old haunts of hate.

“There is a mix of incredible opportunities and advancement and also increased regression and hostility,” said Ineke Mushovic, executive director of the Movement Advancement Project, a think tank that researches LGBTQ issues.

The visibility of trans people as backbones of communities has been remarkable in the past year, said Taylor Brown of advocacy group Lambda Legal. “We are people doing normal things. We are not drag queens. We aren’t doing this part-time.”

Yet while it’s significant that candidates are talking about civil rights, she said, “It’s odd that we have to even have this conversation.”

Where transgender people live

A MAP report released Tuesday on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance – a day honoring transgender victims of violence – shows the diversity of the trans community, which numbers 1.4 million people in the U.S. or about .6% of all adults.

And it puts a spotlight on the community’s presence, particularly in rural areas. “Trans people are ordinary people who mow the lawn, do the dishes, walk the dog – and want to have a normal life,” Mushovic said.

About one in six, or 16%, of all transgender people live in rural areas, according to the report, which thwarts misconceptions of where pockets of discrimination may be sown.

Some of the report’s findings:

• The South has the most transgender residents at 567,000; the Northeast has the fewest at 212,000.

• Rural transgender residents are more highly educated than their rural neighbors: 39% have a college degree compared with 22% of all residents.

• Transgender people are routinely denied health care by insurers, particularly transition-related surgery – 69% of trans people in rural areas vs. 55% of all transgender adults.

The struggles in rural areas mirror those elsewhere.

About 27% of rural transgender residents have been harassed when their identity documents don’t match their gender vs. 25% of all trans adults; 8% of rural trans residents reported being physically attacked in the past year because of their identity vs. 9% of all trans adults.

The report’s findings flip stereotypes of rural areas as breeding grounds for bias, said Logan Casey, author of the MAP report. But there is a ripple effect in a rural setting that can be amplified and cause harm. “If you are in an urban area and you are harassed at a club or restaurant you might not ever see that person again,” he said. “But in a rural area you might see that person over and over.”

'Love being from the South'

Penn, 34, a poet and motivational speaker devoted to LGBTQ advocacy work, left the U.S. military after eight years in 2016 “so I could live my life as myself.”

Ash Penn, of Spartanburg, works with Pride Link, a non-profit dedicated to improving the life of LGBTQ people in Upstate South Carolina.