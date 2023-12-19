‘Not an early gift from Santa’: Independence development draws pushback

Ravin Partners, a corporate rental company, wants to develop 80 acres off East Independence Boulevard near Sardis Road North and Sam Newell Road. The plans call for homes and commercial development. The site is currently vacant.

Rich Skaretka told Charlotte City Council about the project’s impact on wildlife.

“There are deer, turkey. Occasionally you will see beavers in the streams,” neighbor Rich Skaretka said.

Sherry Sigmon told Charlotte City Council about the project’s impact to current homeowners of Lakeview Circle.

“This was not an early gift from Santa,” Sigmon said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to upgrade the section of Highway 74 with an expanded highway and toll lanes. The project is currently set to start in 2029. When this section is upgraded, the developer thinks the area will be ready for homes and businesses on the vacant land.

“It is remarkable to be undeveloped after all these years,” attorney Collin Brown said.

The developer is promising that single-family homes will be built closest to the homes of the neighbors who are opposed.

But neighbors are concerned all that will separate them from those homes is a 20-foot buffer.

“I can just about throw that far,” Sigmon said.

Councilmember Marjorie Molina, who represents the area, agreed.

“There is a lot of concern about a buffer for this property,” she said.

Councilmembers want the developer to consider extending that buffer. Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Gina Hoover says another 15 feet would be appreciated. The town borders the property.

“I don’t feel it is much more, but I understand it can affect things in different ways,” she said.

Collin Brown said the project team will consider extending the buffer.

Charlotte City Council will vote on the project as early as next month.

