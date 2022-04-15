It's not an Easter basket without Peeps. Iconic candy has its fans and enemies

Peeps are not for everyone. Either you like them or you loathe them.

But it's undeniable that the marshmallow candy is an Easter basket staple that has grown from a yellow treat to a wide variety of colors and flavors.

"Marshmallow treats, chocolate covered eggs and chocolate bunnies are all iconic Easter treats, and our celebrations wouldn't be the same without them," said Lauren Boland, director of communications for the National Confectioners Association.

The national outlook is not always favoring the candy which is often at the bottom of rankings among Easter treats. "Peeps might be the worst candy in history!," one Twitter follower wrote.

"Marshmallow Peeps are terrible Easter candy and should be immediately banned," another wrote.

Peeps, a chick-like marshmallow candy, come in different colors, flavors and styles. They are popular around Easter time.

'Peeps are the perfect sweet snack.'

"Peeps are the perfect sweet snack," said Nicole Dietz-Hunt, an owner of Fromage du Monde candy store in Canton, Ohio. "They go with everything. They’re delicious, they float, they melt and they look like little friends."

"Sick of winter? Longing for spring? Here comes a Peep," Dietz-Hunt added.

Stacey Boden of Canal Fulton, Ohio, said she enjoys stale Peeps, and she wasn't alone in that preference. "Let them sit out for a couple of days before eating them," she said.

Others liked them frozen, dipped in chocolate or as substitutes in S'mores and other marshmallow treats.

Last year, Kristy Kennedy-Black took it to another level and made a giant creation of Easter peeps.

Ranking Peeps flavors

There are more than 20 flavors for Peeps enthusiasts to enjoy.

Kat Thompson, a staff food writer at Thrillist, recently ranked the best Peeps flavors for the online publication.

Here are her Top 10 flavors:

Chocolate Caramel Swirl Strawberry Dipped in Fudge Coconut Dipped in Dark Chocolate Chocolate Pudding Party Cake Original Dipped in Milk Chocolate Tropical Burst The Original Donut Shop Coffee Hot Tamales Cotton Candy

The original Peeps, noted for a variety of colors, finished No. 11 out of 20 ranked flavors.

Millions made daily

In 2015, USA TODAY dove into the history of this candy with an article on its origins and other surprising facts.

For example, the Rodda Candy Co. of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, made the original Peeps by hand. It took nearly 30 hours for each one to be made mainly because they needed to cool before being packaged.

In 1953, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania- based Just Born Inc. – the company that also makes Mike & Ike candies – bought Rodda and automated the process. It now takes six minutes to make a batch.

That's enough Peeps to circle the earth twice in one year. That's approximately 5.5 million daily or 2 billion annually, the company and the online publication Mental Floss reported.

Topper used to work for an Akron, Ohio bar that held a Peeps eating contest for patrons at Easter.

"People would cram themselves full of those disgusting little ducks and bunnies" to win a cash prize, Topper said.

"The sidewalk would bear witness to the fallen," he added.

