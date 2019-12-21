'It’s not easy': Wrongly convicted man leaves prison after 24 years, finds changed world

PATERSON, N.J. — Carrying a broom and a dust pan, Ralph Lee Jr. walked down the hallway of a mental health treatment facility in Paramus, scanning the floor for litter, stopping every few steps to sweep something up.

“I come here to do a job, to do my job,” said Lee, 57, of Paterson, who spent 24 years in state prison until DNA evidence resulted in the dismissal of his murder conviction.

During much of his time in prison, Lee had worked as a janitor, cleaning the tiers where he and the other inmates lived. He said he hasn’t given much thought to the irony that he now does the same work as a free man as he did as a prisoner of the state.

“Having this job, that’s what I needed,” Lee said. “When this opportunity opened up, I was so happy.”

Struggles after release

Lee struggled when he was first released from prison in November 2017. At the time, the prosecutors were planning to conduct a new trial. Lee and his co-defendant, Eric Kelley, were free on bail, but had to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet and be home by curfew.

Ralph Lee Jr. was exonerated after spending 24 years in prison for being involved in a Paterson murder. The Innocence Project took Lee’s case and found that the DNA sample, taken at the scene, did not belong to Lee. He was eventually freed and now works as a janitor at CarePlus Workforce Solutions. More

Lee had no money and his doctor said he shouldn’t get a job for a year because of the anxiety problems he developed while in prison. He moved in with his son, Quron, who was just five years old when Lee’s prison sentence began. Lee lived off the $150 a month he received from welfare.

“I couldn’t really do anything,” Lee said.

To make things more difficult, the world had changed while Lee was incarcerated. He became somewhat of a 21st century Rip Van Winkle.

Lee thought he could get a TV and just plug it in – that’s how he learned about cable. When Lee went to prison, it seemed only rich people had cell phones, which they operated from their cars. Now, suddenly, everybody walking down the street had a cell phone. So Lee got one of the “flip” models. Friends and family started sending him text messages.

“I didn’t know how to read it or nothing,” Lee said.

Things started improving for Lee in April 2018 when authorities decided not to conduct a re-trial and dropped the murder case against him and Kelley. In time, Lee was able to get his own one-bedroom apartment in Paterson with the help of a Section 8 housing voucher.

“It was kind of empty,” Lee said of his lack of furnishings when he first moved in.

Lee called his transition from 24 years in prison “a process,” saying, “It’s not easy.”

But the soft-spoken, bearded man said he doesn’t carry any bitterness over his wrongful conviction. “Being angry wasn’t going to get me nowhere,” he said.

Finding a new job — and a new identity

Eventually, the outpatient facility where Lee was getting mental health counseling for his anxiety referred him to CarePlus WorkForce Solutions, which provides employment for people with disabilities. He started work Nov. 17, 2018. His boss praised his work ethic and attitude.

“He’s highly respected here,” said Brigitte Johnson, executive director of CarePlus Workforce Solutions, adding that he’s popular among the facility’s staff. “They all know his name. They know he’s reliable.”

Lee starts his shift at 9 a.m. by cleaning the six bathrooms at the facility. Often, Lee gets pulled away from the bathrooms to clean up spills and accidents common in a mental health facility, said Johnson.