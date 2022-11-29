Not enough staff at juvenile detention facility, Shelby County DA says

Juvenile crimes in Memphis and Shelby County are up by 40 percent, and it’s not getting any better.

The Shelby County District Attorney and community leaders are trying to come up with ways to intervene with young offenders to keep them from ending up back on the streets.

“We need to think more creatively about something other than incarceration for these young offenders. If we can do more community service, ankle monitoring, probation, or alternatives to that,” said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

Mulroy said there is enough space for the young offenders in the local juvenile detention facility. Only 69 out of 114 spots are currently filled.

But, he said, the real issue is the staffing shortage at the John S. Wilder Youth Detention Center.

“Really the solution is for the state to provide more staffing and services so that people aren’t reajudicated and spending time in prison, basically post to conviction, so we have enough space for them,” said Mulroy.

One community leader in Orange Mound believes early intervention in teenagers’ lives is key.

“The number one key of approach is giving young people the knowledge of how to go from being emotionally disturbed to emotionally detached,” said Renardo Baker, founder of I Shall Not Die But Live.

After losing five young men to gun violence, Baker started the program “I Shall Not Die But Live” to teach teenagers problem-solving techniques and how to handle their emotions.

The teens go to the “Safehouse” in the 2900 block of Covington Road in Orange Mound to work in his lawn care business and also participate in afterschool activities to keep them off the streets.

“They need us as adults to come in and show them genuine love and unconditional love,” Baker said.

Baker said he currently has 15 teenagers who are part of his program.

