"He is not as entertaining as he once was": Gavin Newsom has some notes for Donald Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has been making the media rounds in recent weeks, appearing as a guest to help kick-off the 22nd season of "Real Time with Bill Maher" — on which he discussed the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — and jumping on MSNBC to speak to host Alex Wagner about the ways in which Donald Trump's political career is going off the rails, over the median and into the bushes.

Referring to Trump as "damaged goods," Newsom had a quite a few notes on the former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner's campaign performance, saying, “He is weakness masquerading as strength . . . He can’t be beaten in a primary, but in a general election, I think he’s the most flawed candidate in my lifetime."

Putting some muscle into his verbal beat-down, Newsom went in harder as the interview progressed, calling Trump's ability to grab and hold the attention of his MAGA followers into question.

“He is not as entertaining as he once was. He’s more unhinged than he ever was, more extreme, obviously more dangerous across the spectrum of issues."

Watch here:

Gov. @GavinNewsom to @alexwagner on former President Trump:



“He is weakness masquerading as strength… I think he's the most flawed candidate in my lifetime. He is damaged goods.”



Watch via @WagnerTonight on @MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/FBtMaOe9jS — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) January 27, 2024