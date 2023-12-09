How not to be an environmental Grinch at Christmas

Here are seven ways how not to be an environmental Grinch during the holiday traditions of consumption, gluttony and waste. Some are easy, a few are tougher and one dives into the truly daunting.

1) December opens the starvation season for Central Florida manatees along the Atlantic coast. Pollution has eradicated seagrass they eat, leaving them weakened and vulnerable to lethal stress from cold weather.

What to do: Support groups that make it their mission to repair the state’s environment and improve conditions for wildlife, including manatees. A specialist is Central Florida’s Save the Manatee Club.

“We have counted on selfless folks expressing their care for manatees and the aquatic ecosystems by giving one or more of our manatee adoptions as gifts during the holiday,” said Pat Rose, the group’s executive director.

2) Just say no – to pouring, washing or scraping greasy, cheesy, oily cooking stuff down the drain. Don’t be that person who makes the local utility worker have to put down a Christmas dinner napkin to go out and fix a pipeline clog you share blame for.

“There’s the misconception that you can pour grease down your drain with hot water and soap,” said Debbie Sponsler, a section manager at Orange County Utilities. “The problem is it will just congeal farther down the pipe and that can lead to sanitary overflows.”

What to do: Query your utility, city or county for how to dispose of kitchen grease.

The city of Orlando has gone all out. It installed 17 kiosks across the city, usually at community centers, where you can get a gallon container, fill and return it, or use and recycle your own.

“We have a contractor who collects that oil to turn it into biofuels,” said Alyssa Madrid, a city sustainability coordinator. Residents from outside the city can participate. “We won’t turn them away.”

Orlando took in nearly 2,000 gallons of grease last year and the volume this year is not far behind. Learn more at orlando.gov/grease

3) This list within a list is from Clayton Louis Ferrara, chief executive officer of IDEAS For Us, an action group founded in Orlando and spreading internationally.

From his many tips for what to do: Shop for local products to support your community and shrink your carbon footprint; compost leftovers into rich soil; eat more local produce or a heritage breed lamb, turkey or ham from a small farm; ask for digital gifts to reduce use of plastic, petroleum and the supply chain; and plant a garden in December. “It will be back to 85 degrees or hotter soon enough!”

4) Don’t fill your recycling bin with holiday spoils such as used gift wrapping, burned out Christmas lights or that iPhone 14 Pro – now that you got the 15 Pro as a gift.

What to do: Getting that 15 should have included a trade-in of the 14. Reusing stuff is one maxim for living lighter on the planet. For other electronics less loved, don’t put them in the recycling or the trash bin.

“It’s considered HHW,” or household hazardous waste, said Joseph England, Orlando’s assistant solid waste manager.

Discarded electronics can be taken to the Orange County landfill or to a Keep Orlando Beautiful collection event at the city’s Festival Park occurring twice a year: “Participants don’t have to get out of the car or be a City of Orlando resident to participate.”

The next one is Saturday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get more info at orlando.gov/recyclingevent

Don’t put strings of Christmas lights in recycling bins because they can make a gnarly mess of recycling equipment, England said.

As for gift wrapping: Don’t use it in the first place, or reuse it but don’t recycle it. It contains too much non-paper stuff and can lower the value of an entire truckload of mixed paper.

“We want to have the highest quality recycling that we give to our processor to set them up for success,” England said.

Finally, solid waste managers agree: Please strip the lights, ornaments and stand from the Christmas tree before putting it on the curb. Trees are mulched for many uses. An estimated 22,000 were collected curbside from unincorporated Orange County residents last year.

5) It may be comfy, nostalgic or hideous – but that Yuletide favorite sweater might also now feel gross because Central Florida has gotten so warm in December.

What to do: Take it to the Keep Orlando Beautiful event on Jan. 20, which also accepts clothing, textiles and even shoes and stuff toys. See orlando.gov/recyclingevent

The company involved, American Textile Recycling Service, or ATRS, gets England’s praise. Last year’s recycling events collected more than 4,000 pounds of clothes, bedding and more. “That’s two tons of textiles,” said Brian Papenfuss, company general manager in Florida.

He urged considering ATRS over general donation places that want primo stuff to sell but don’t handle the rest capably. His company sorts for Red Cross relief, funnels items to thrift stores and markets worldwide, provides cotton cloth for makers of rags and other fabrics for production of building insulation and so on.

ATRS dropoff bins are located across Central Florida, and collected 2.6 million pounds last year. Call 866-900-9308 to leave a message seeking a bin near you.

Or, said Sponsler of Orange County, “somebody might want that sweater for an ugly sweater contest. So, if it’s in good shape, please donate it. You’d be surprised – people are looking for those for contests and for Christmas parties.”

6) Suffering from “flight shame” over your passenger plane pumping carbon pollution into an increasingly hot atmosphere?

What to do: Take the new Brightline passenger train service from Orlando’s airport to South Florida. Trains are way less polluting per passenger than jetliners, assuming West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami interest you for travel.

Otherwise, “consider staying local and exploring your community,” Ferrara said.

And then there is the “carbon offset” antidote to flight shame – paying a few or several bucks each month for a project that fights climate change through carbon pollution reductions.

Do your homework. There’s been controversy that some of the players in this space are not effective or scrupulous.

Try researching at givinggreen.earth

One group targets aviation, claiming “you don’t need to stop traveling to make an impact for the planet – just travel better.” Go to cooleffect.org

7) Boomers may not recognize this word known or intuited by many Millennials and Gen Zers: climategeddon. That’s from climate plus armageddon, which equals war, famine and natural disaster triggered by global warming.

Climategeddon anxiety is why younger adults wonder if they need to save for the future, have kids or buy a home.

What to do: Researchers at the Yale School of Public Health last year published study findings in Current Psychology about the phenomenon of climate change anxiety – negative cognitive, emotional and behavioral responses associated with concerns about climate change.

The senior writer said: “Engaging in collective action can buffer the effects of climate change anxiety and prevent it from leading to feelings of sadness and hopelessness that would be consistent with major depression.”

Individual actions such as recycling and turning off light switches may not be enough to push back the dread. But joining a group or larger community for shared action in bettering the environment, the writer said, “can be really powerful.”