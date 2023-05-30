Not Even Chick-Fil-A Is Safe From Anti-‘Woke’ Right Wingers

Fresh off a siege against Target for the crime of releasing a Pride collection, far-right influencers have been roving the digital countryside looking for the subject of their next meltdown and have landed on a surprising choice: fast food chain Chick-fil-A.

Why are conservative accounts attempting to gin up outrage about Chick-fil-A? Because the company has (gasp) a diversity, equity, and inclusion program.

“We have a problem,” podcaster Joey Mannarino tweeted on Monday, “Chick-Fil-A just hired a VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. This is bad. Very bad. I don’t want to have to boycott.”

Chick-fil-A’s website includes a quote from Erick McReynolds, VP of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion stating that the company is “committed to ensuring mutual respect, understanding and dignity everywhere we do business.” This, apparently, crossed the line.

Mannarino’s posts kicked off a chain reaction from other prominent conservative accounts, who jumped at the chance to browbeat another company for engaging in “woke” politics.

“Chick-fil-A has gone woke,” tweeted Ian Miles Cheong, a right-wing influencer with over 600,000 followers.

Chick-fil-A has gone woke. https://t.co/e8DuZPSimS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2023

“So Chick-fil-A has a diversity, equity and inclusion division. Well, that explains the fried cauliflower sandwiches and kale salad,” wrote columnist Todd Starnes.

So Chick-fil-A has a diversity, equity and inclusion division. Well, that explains the fried cauliflower sandwiches and kale salad. #woke #chickfila — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 30, 2023

Conspiracy documentarian Stew Peters tweeted a clip of former Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy, with Peters claiming that Cathy had said “ALL whites should get on their knees and shine black peoples’ shoes with ‘a sense of shame, a sense of embarrassment.’”

Chick-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy says ALL whites should get on their knees and shine black peoples’ shoes with "a sense of shame, a sense of embarrassment". pic.twitter.com/KlEotHowWU — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) May 30, 2023

The chicken-based eatery has historically been a darling amongst conservatives who laud its religious roots and values. The company’s owners are devout Christians and Chick-fil-A restaurants are, to the chagrin of hungover college students, famously closed on Sundays. Its prolific monetary support to organizations with anti-LGBTQ views, which reportedly ended in 2019, has long been a point of criticism against the company. That the company is now being accused of being too friendly to minorities quickly became a point of mockery for those who have long avoided the chain.

They're really going to go after Chick-Fil-A because they support diversity. As someone who hasn't eaten there in years due to donating to anti-LGBTQ hate groups, this is going to be hilarious to watch. pic.twitter.com/GZjUbTdVYz — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 30, 2023

From Bud Light to Target, the roster of companies being blacklisted by reactionaries is growing at a feverish pace. On Tuesday, the hashtag “BoycottDisney” trended, fueled by conservative outrage over a male employee of Disney working at one of Disney Land’s dress shops while wearing a dress and eye shadow.

